Luck Presents Reveals Lineup For 2023 Luck Reunion

Luck Presents is thrilled to announce this year's lineup for the 11th annual Luck Reunion. Celebrated as one of the most joyous musical events of the year, Luck Reunion will return to Willie Nelson's famed "Luck, TX" on Thursday, March 16th, 2023.

The event will feature more than 35 acts, culinary experiences with renowned chefs from across the nation, local artisans and one of a kind merchandise. Luck Reunion remains an iconic opportunity for fans to experience live music from the backyard of the Red Headed Stranger himself.

The 2023 Luck Reunion Line-Up

A Tribute to Doug Sahm & The Texas Tornados featuring Shawn Sahm and Friends

A Song for Leon: A Tribute to Leon Russell featuring Beau Bedford, Robert Ellis, and Special Guests

Angel White **

Arcy Drive **

Black Opry Revue featuring Sug Daniels, Aaron Vance, Nikki Morgan & Nicky Diamonds

BMI Songwriters Circle featuring John Baumann, Bella White and Poet Hawkins

Bob Schneider

Dallas Burrow

Devon Gilfillian

Drayton Farley

Elvie Shane

Eric D. Johnson

Ethel Cain

Guster

Hermanos Gutiérrez

J. Creek Cloggers

Jaime Wyatt

Jason Scott & The High Heat

Jimmie Dale Gilmore & The West Texas Exiles

Katie Pruitt

Matthew Logan Vasquez

Night Cap

Particle Kid

Pearla **

Peter One

Rattlesnake Milk

Sadurn

Shane Smith & The Saints

Sierra Ferrell

Sir Woman

Spoon

Terry Allen & The Panhandle Mystery Band

The Band of Heathens

the GOLDEN DREGS

The Heavy Heavy

The War and Treaty

Thee Sacred Souls

Wild Child

Willie Nelson & Family

Willis Alan Ramsey

** Southwest Airlines Artist On The Rise

"Team Luck is thrilled to welcome a diverse lineup of performers to Willie's backyard, including fresh new talent and some familiar faces who have been longtime members of the Luck Family," said festival organizers.

Luck Presents is partnering with environmental nonprofit REVERB to drastically slash carbon emissions at their events during SXSW. As part of their Music Decarbonization Project, an effort to directly cut the music industry's carbon footprint, REVERB is funding solar-powered battery systems that will replace carbon-intensive diesel generators.

A new addition to the festival this year is The Bread & Roses Community Conversations Stage, hosting three engaging discussions throughout the day. Moderated conversations between musicians, activists, chefs, and local family farmers will include Celebrating Indigenous Foodways and Food Sovereignty, The Role of the Artist in Advancing Social Justice, and Family Farmers: Leading the Way with Equity, Food, and Climate Solutions.

With intentional learning and community engagement in mind, The Bread & Roses Community Conversations Stage embraces cultural exchanges across industries and alongside fans.

Fans have a chance to win the chance to purchase tickets to the Reunion in-person at Lucky Draw Live, an event at Antone's Nightclub in Austin, Texas on Saturday, February 25 at 8:00pm CST. The event will feature performances by Beau Bedford and Robert Eliis & Friends.

Further chances to purchase tickets will be presented through the Lucky Draw as well as Luck Reunion sponsor pages. Fans are encouraged to subscribe to Luck Presents' email list and follow Luck Reunion on social media to grab their opportunity to buy.

Southwest Airlines® celebrates the fourth year of the Artists On The Rise To Luck program which brings Angel White, Arcy Drive and Pearla to join the Luck family. Through the Artist On The Rise platform, Southwest supports up-and-coming talent to give them a lift in their careers.

With On The Rise to Luck, fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite artist to perform on the main stage at Luck Reunion. 2019's Artist On The Rise winner Katie Pruitt and longtime friend of Southwest, Devon Gilfillian will return to Luck and take the stage again at this year's festival. Voting is open through Tuesday, February 21 at Southwest.fm.

Luck Presents recently announced its lineup for this year's Potluck 2023 which takes place on Wednesday, March 15.

The evening will feature an intimate "Three Sisters" themed evening paying homage to the main agricultural crops of indigenous cuisine: Maize, Squash and Climbing Beans with a family-style seated dinner prepared by a diverse slate of esteemed chefs including host chef Brian Light, chefs Crystal Wahpepah, Brit Reed and Sewa Yuli, with celebrity chef support from Michel Nischan, and Welcome Bites and Cocktail Hour presented by Texas Food and Wine Alliance with chefs Edgar Rico and Mariela Camacho.

Also recently announced new programming includes: Luck Origins: New Orleans Takeover, a multi-performer show drawn from the spirit and deep influence of the Birthplace of Jazz. Line up includes Cha Wa, Ivan Neville & Friends, The Soul Rebels, Low Cut Connie, Tommy McLain & C.C. Adcock, and Big Freedia.

Luck, Antone's and Gibson Presents: Strange Things Happening: A Tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe, 1915-1973 will cap off the week of events at Luck on Sunday, March 19 with a Gospel Brunch like no other.

A thoughtful and artist-packed tribute to the legendary Sister Rosetta Tharpe, original "Soul Sister" who made an indelible impact on gospel and soul music. Line up includes The Binky Griptite Orchestra, with special guests Abraham Alexander, Amythyst Kiah, Betty Harris, Ruthie Foster and Valerie June and many more.

For more information on Luck Reunion and other Luck Presents events, including information on how to purchase tickets, please visit www.luckpresents.com

Sponsor appreciation: Made In, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Southwest Airlines, White Claw, Epic Western, Topo Chico, Oxford Pennant, Liquid Death, Mill Scale, Guayaki, Tecovas, Jack Daniels, Herradura, BMI, Wines of Substance, Lagunitas Brewing Company

About Luck Presents

Luck Presents is a cultural collective headquartered in Willie Nelson's "Luck, TX" property. 2022 marked ten years in "Luck" for the company, which is anchored by its annual flagship event, the Luck Reunion, and bolstered by outside experiences that embrace creative legacy while cultivating new traditions in American roots culture. In addition to the Reunion, the brand activates story-driven events and content that showcase musicians, chefs, and creatives nationwide.