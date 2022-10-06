Lucius Releases 'The Man I'll Never Find (Piano Version)'

A new piano-centered version of Lucius' song, "The Man I'll Never Find," is debuting today.

Reflecting on the song, which was written by Lucius (Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe) and Trent Dabbs, Wolfe shares, "In early March of 2020, we headed to Nashville to do some preliminary writing for an upcoming record. This time marked the end of an era with my divorce and unbeknownst to us, just a couple weeks later, the beginning of a worldwide pandemic.

Somehow, in that golden hour between, we had found ourselves in Sheryl Crow's living room, sitting at her magnificent piano with Nashville's own Trent Dabbs, pinching ourselves, and 'The Man I'll Never Find' seemed to just pour out. Sheryl was the first person to hear us play it right there on that piano, and we wanted to release a version that felt reminiscent of that first listen, honest, pure and on the edge of a very vulnerable time."

"The Man I'll Never Find," which Pitchfork says is, "home to one of the album's best choruses," is from the band's acclaimed new record, Second Nature, which was released this past spring via Mom + Pop Music (U.S. and Mexico), Dine Alone (Canada), Second Nature Records/Secretly Distribution (RoW).

Produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, Second Nature is a portrait of Laessig and Wolfe's shared reflection, chronicling each other's seismic life shifts-motherhood, divorce, unplanned career pauses-and setting it to music.

In celebration of the new music, Lucius will kick off the second leg of their "Feels Like Second Nature" headline tour next month with shows at Austin's Scoot Inn, Dallas' The Echo, Denver's Ogden Theatre, Seattle's Neptune Theatre, Portland's Crystal Ballroom, San Francisco's The Fillmore and Los Angeles' The Belasco among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Recorded primarily at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the 10-song album was written by Laessig and Wolfe and features their longtime band members producer Dan Molad and Peter Lalish alongside Solomon Dorsey, with additional contributions from Drew Erickson, Rob Moose and Gabriel Cabezas with mixing by Rob Kinelski and Molad as well as Carlile and Sheryl Crow on backing vocals.

Second Nature is Lucius' third full-length album and first since 2016's Good Grief. Widely acclaimed since their debut in 2013, The New York Times declares, "Luscious, luminous, lilting lullabies," while NPR Music asserts, "gorgeous, joyful songs" and Pitchfork praises, "powerful voices and a keen sense of melody." In addition to their work in the band, Laessig and Wolfe have recorded with Sheryl Crow, Harry Styles, The War on Drugs, Ozzy Osborne and John Legend and toured extensively alongside Roger Waters.

Listen to the new single here:

LUCIUS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

November 2-Santa Fe, NM-Meow Wolf+

November 4-Austin, TX-Scoot Inn+

November 5-Dallas, TX-The Echo+

November 6-Houston, TX-The Heights Theater+

November 8-Kansas City, MO-The Truman+

November 10-Boulder, CO-Fox Theatre+

November 11-Denver, CO-Ogden Theatre^

November 12-Salt Lake City, UT-Commonwealth Room^

November 14-Missoula, MT-Top Hat^

November 15-Boise, ID-El Korah Shrine^

November 16-Seattle, WA-Neptune Theatre^

November 18-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom^

November 30-San Francisco, CA-The Fillmore#

December 1-San Diego, CA-Music Box#

December 2-Los Angeles, CA-The Belasco#

December 4-Phoenix, AZ-Zona Red Rocks Festival

December 6-New York, NY-Holiday Cheer For WFUV at Beacon Theatre

January 9-13-Riviera Maya, Mexico-Girls Just Wanna Weekend

+with special guest Shamir

^with special guest Abraham Alexander

#with special guest Sarah Kinsley