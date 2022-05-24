Low Hum Announce USA Summer Tour Dates

Low Hum are currently on the final week of an epic UK and European tour with Warpaint, and will be returning home for a quick respite before heading back out on the road for a month-long tour of the United States.

The Nonfiction Summer Tour 22 kicks off June 28th at Zebullon in LA, and will see Low Hum playing songs from the acclaimed new album Nonfiction, which Relix lauded for the way Low Hum's mastermind Collin Desha "carefully balances his catchy, straightforward songs with some deliriously fun studio experimentation-making for a record that's deceptively good."

Fans looking for a preview of the live show can check out the recently released Live at Sunset Sound EP, which features songs from Low Hum's full-length albums Room To Breathe and Nonfiction, shot at the historic Sunset Sound Studios with a captivating light show. The results are six live versions that capture bold new takes of some of the biggest tracks from their two albums.

Low Hum's latest album Nonfiction, was recorded and co-produced with Jon Joseph, and expands upon Desha's kaleidoscopic Lo-fi meets Hi-fi futurism: a mixture of oceanic tranquility, dreampop-like sensibilities, heavy fuzzed-out riffs juxtaposed alongside melodious synth and vocals with refreshing punch. The album won critical attention from the likes of NPR Music, SPIN, American Songwriter, Buzzbands.la, Brooklyn Vegan and Spotify's "Modern Psychedelia" playlist to name a few.

Upcoming Tour Dates

* = w/ Warpaint

MAY

24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso *

26 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique *

28 - Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja *

JUNE

28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

JULY

05 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

08 - Bellingham, WA @ NW Tuneup Fest

09 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

10 - Portland, OR @ Show Bar

12 - Boise, ID @ Kin

13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The DLC

14 - Ft. Collins, CO @ The Coast

16 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Ponyboy

17 - Austin, TX @ Ballroom

18 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins

19 - Houston, TX @ Last Concert Cafe

20 - San Antonio, TX @ 502

22 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

23 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

24 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

28 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar