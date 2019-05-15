Love Trails Festival Announces Final Details for 2019 Edition

Love Trails Festival, South Wales's unique mix of running, music, adventure and adrenaline fuelled offerings is just around the corner. Acts now announced include the likes of DJ Luck & MC Neat, Hackney Colliery Band, Afriquoi, The Correspondents, Joel Culpepper, Prince Fatty Soundsystem, Charlie Dark and DJ Melody Kane (BBC1Xtra). The festival will host the Official World Beer Mile Championships 2019, and the world's first running 'Adventure Obstacle Course.'



Love Trails is the original and best fitness festival. Combining running, wild adventures, wellbeing, street food and music into a sensory stimulating few days, the festival has perfected a blueprint started with their debut edition in 2016. Acclaimed for its breathtaking location on a beautiful seaside peninsula in South Wales-which this year boasts a new campsite and car park closer to the main arena-Love Trails Festival invites you to explore the UK's finest beaches, tidal islands, ancient woodland and stunning coastal sights on runs starting and finishing at the festival site.



This comprehensive festival also offers a range of yoga and fitness classes from sunrise yoga to pop-pilates, hot tubs, a sauna and plunge pool, and wild swimming next to a diverse array of workshops. These include; a vegan cooking workshop with the Dirty Vegan (Matt Pritchard from ITVs Dirty Sanchez), post run nutrition workshops, exercise on the brain, how to run trails with Salomon, strength & conditioning, and microadventures amongst many more.



Newly announced for this year's biggest and best edition is the Official World Beer Mile Championships 2019 which will take place at Love Trails Festival for the first time this year. You can also look forward to the world's first Adventure Obstacle Course where you get into teams of four to run around a 5km looped course with in-race adventure obstacles such as axe throwing, bouldering problems and archery all set to spice things up. This is the first race of its kind anywhere in the world. On top of this, brand new sponsors adidas TERREX, MOJU Drinks and Red Bull will also be on hand to ensure your most fantastic summer 2019 experience.



At this high octane festival you can choose a small group guided trail run from 3km to 55km, or take off on a self-guided adventure with highlights including Run to Surf (run 14km and then enjoy a surf session) the Beer Mile Relay, Run to Coasteering or Run to Rock Climbing. London's Run Dem Crew also feature with founder Charlie Dark curating a unique run and premiering a live electronic music performance. London's trailblazing (and now global) crew Midnight Runners will host their largest ever sunset party run, with over 500 expected to participate.



Once you've put your body through the mill with some pulse-raising fun, you'll need a few wellbeing treats in the form of a Campfire Stage with specialist talks from over 40 inspirational expert speakers including professional athletes, adventurers, change-makers, world record holders, community leaders and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Fascinating talks, stories, debates and live interviews will feature the likes of Ross Edgley, Charlie Dark, Danny Bent, Tow Owens, Jody Bragger, Nick Butter, Sarah Thomson, Renee McGregor and Beth Pascal.



Nourishing your mind, body and soul is a key aim of this unique festival so get ready for personal development coaching and meditation, chilling in a wood-fired hot tub, mindfulness classes, breathing exercises and learning the Wim Hof Method, as well as daily morning yoga.



As soon as the sun sets, you can get into full party mode with live music, secret pop-up parties and late-night revelry from both hot new and well established names across three sound stages featuring indie, dub, world, disco, soul, electro-pop, folk and more from the likes of DJ Luck & MC Neat, Hackney Colliery Band, Afriquoi, The Correspondents, Joel Culpepper, Prince Fatty Soundsystem, Charlie Dark and DJ Melody Kane.



Love Trails Festival is the ultimate mix of high adrenaline fun, thought provoking workshops and world class music. 2019's biggest and best edition yet is is guaranteed to replenish your soul and spirit in this most natural and magical of settings.



Adult tickets are priced at £149 per person, with teen tickets at £89, juniors £39 while children aged 5 and under enter for free. For tickets and more information head to www.lovetrailsfestival.co.uk





