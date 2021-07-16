Love Ghost & Rico Nasty Release 'Wolfsbane'

Los Angeles-based genre-bending band Love Ghost has teamed up with hip-hop rapper Rico Nasty for their latest single, "Wolfsbane," out everywhere today. The song, inspired by European folklore, was exclusively unveiled yesterday on Rolling Stone.

Watch the lyric video for "Wolfsbane" below.

Produced by Mike Summers (Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Tech N9ne, Mac Miller, Wiz Khalifa and others), "Wolfsbane," is a hyper-expressive song about releasing the beast within when someone tries to bring you down.

"'Wolfsbane' wanted to get me in my rock bag," Rico Nasty told Rolling Stone. "I love when bands want to bring me into their world and let me rock out. The production behind this song is fire. It gives two different vibes when the beat switches, bringing a hard rock element."

Finnegan Bell of Love Ghost added: "We wanted to write a song about werewolves, but from a mental health perspective. We wanted to write about something that you wish you could change and you have to fight every day. I think the lyrics of this song must've tapped into something that's pretty powerful because it attracted the attention of Rico Nasty. Rico is one of my favorite artists in the universe and I've listened to her since I was in high school. She is extremely talented and absolutely killed her verse. We are so grateful for her support and humbled to have worked with such a legend."

Love Ghost composed of Finnegan Bell (lead vocals, guitar), Ryan Stevens (bass, backing vocals), Daniel Alcala (guitar, engineer backing vocals), Samson Young (drums, backing vocals), and Cory Batchler (keys, backing vocals) is known for their hyper-expressive songs. With "Wolfsbane ft. Rico Nasty," the quintet continues their crusade to break generic genre molds by adding another to the catalogue.

Listen here: