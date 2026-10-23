Love Ghost Releases Two New Singles From Upcoming Album THIRTEEN
The alternative band frontman Finnegan Bell shared the introspective tracks ahead of the album's release.
Alternative band Love Ghost has unveiled two more tracks from their highly anticipated new album, Thirteen. 'Turpentine This House,' a song expressing grief for someone you know you shouldn't miss, and 'Pointless,' an introspective track about realizing that you are your own worst enemy, are both out now.
Front man Finnegan Bell shares: ''Turpentine This House' is about missing someone that you know you shouldn't miss, and the strange ways grief can make you hear someone who isn't there anymore. The house becomes a metaphor for memory- every wall still carries their name, and even when you know something is broken beyond repair, a part of you keeps waiting for them to come home.'
''Pointless' explores the internal battle of living with depression, confronting your own mind, and ultimately rejecting society's expectations in favor of living authentically,' Bell continues. 'At its core, 'Pointless' is about the realization that sometimes the hardest battle isn't against the world, but against the version of yourself that the world has taught you to become.'
Thirteen is a genre-blurring and deeply personal collection of tracks set to be released on Friday, November 13th. The record – produced by Mike Summers (Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Snoop, Mac Miller, Rico Nasty, Mike Posner) – features thirteen new songs and is available for pre-save/pre-order now.
About Love Ghost
Love Ghost is a Los Angeles-based alternative band led by vocalist and songwriter Finnegan Bell, blending emo, grunge, goth, hard rock, and modern hip-hop into a sound they describe as the 'Modern Phantom.' Known for their dark, cinematic aesthetic and introspective songwriting, Love Ghost has built an international audience through relentless touring and collaborations with artists and producers across the alternative and rock worlds. The band has performed across North America, Europe, Mexico, and Asia, with appearances at major events including Warped Tour and Rockpalast. Their work has earned coverage from Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, and Sonic Seducer, while collaborations with Grammy-nominated and internationally recognized artists and producers have continued to expand their sound and reach.
Tracklist
1. Church For A Vampire
2. Pasadena
3. Into The Woods
5. Can't Run Forever
6. Am I Evil?
7. Something In The Water
8. Snake Boy
9. Blood & Roses
10. Dog Teeth & Rosaries
11. Pointless
12. I Left My Home
13. Filthy Hands
Photo Credit: King Zabb
Photo Credit: King Zabb
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