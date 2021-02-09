Louise Quinn & GATES OF LIGHT Announce New LP

Today, Louise Quinn and GATES OF LIGHT share "Walk On," the lead single off their upcoming LP. Gates Of Light is out March 26th on Shimmy-Disc. Brooklyn Vegan premiered the track, praising it as a "60sish pop number that sounds a little like a more folky Lulu."

Gates Of Light was recorded and produced remotely during lockdown 2020 in Glasgow, London, Paris and New York.

Singer-songwriter Louise Quinn wrote songs which were recorded and produced by her husband Bal Cooke in their bedroom studio in Glasgow on headphones at night whilst their one year old boy/girl twins slept. Scott Fraser and Kid Loco remixed these tracks in their own home studios in London and Paris and responded with new tracks which Louise wrote over and Bal recorded. Film and art director Tim Saccenti responded to these tracks visually to create artwork for the releases and a video for album track 'When The Leaf Falls'. Tim has also managed to create a remote band shot for the collaboration.

The songs are inspired by the intensity of lockdown; an amplification of memories, grief, lucid dreams, appreciation of nature and longing. Stylistically the album was influenced by timeless and iconic artists like Nico, Sandy Denny and Vashti Bunyan as well as Andrew Weatherall, Robert Wyatt and Serge Gainsbourg.

Music legend Kramer was drafted in to master the album, and after hearing it immediately offered to release it on his cult label Shimmy-Disc which boasts a back catalogue of incredible artists including Daniel Johnson and Galaxie 500.

New single Walk On and Gates of Light the album are both out on Shimmy-Disc on 26/03/2021, and will be available on all digital platforms and CD (via Shimmy-Disc), featuring original artwork by Tim Saccenti and design by Build.

Listen to "Walk On" here:

Walk On by Gates Of Light

Photo Credit: Steward Bryden