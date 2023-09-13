Louisa Stancioff Shares 'Cass's Song'; Fall Tour Dates Announced

Maine-based singer/songwriter Louisa Stancioff shares a new single, “Cass’s Song,” and official video. The self-directed and filmed video was shot with a rented GoPro camera while on a beautiful bike ride in rural Maine.

Of the track, Stancioff offers: “A playful narration of one particular spring morning - My good friend Cassidy awoke me in a hungover haze and brought me swimming, which led to the embarrassing yet hilarious experience of being caught skinny-dipping in the middle of a well-attended canoe race. Throughout this upbeat, lyrically driven song, there is an undertone of competition and romance, and ambivalence about navigating the blurry line between friendship and something more.”

Recorded with producer/multi-instrumentalist Benny Yurco (Grace Potter, Michael Nau) at Little Jamaica Recordings, “Cass’s Song” features Stancioff on vocals and electric guitar with Daniel Kelly (electric guitar); David Kelly (drums) and Michael Nau (bass).

Beginning August 30, Stancioff will embark on a fall tour as support with Darlingside; a complete list of dates is below and tickets are available here. Today it was announced she is among a select group of artists chosen for an official showcase at the 2024 Folk Alliance International conference being held in Kansas City, MO, February 21-24.

A nomadic soul who spent stints living in Alaska, California, New York, and North Carolina before returning home to Maine, Stancioff grew up learning traditional Bulgarian music from her paternal grandfather’s side of the family. She reveled in singing American folk and roots tunes with her friends.

During her elementary and high school years, she picked up piano and fiddle, and in college, she launched a band with her cousin Matt called Dyado (a play on “Diado,” which means grandfather in Bulgarian). The duo crisscrossed the United States on tour for nearly three years, camping and couch surfing their way around the country until 2020 when Stancioff struck out on her own.

Born and raised in rural Maine, Stancioff has emerged as a gifted writer with a cinematic eye for richly detailed, emotionally charged character studies that grapple with the complexities of loneliness and desire, freedom and regret, guilt, and forgiveness.

Louisa Stancioff: On Tour

August 30 – Radio Bean – Burlington, VT

September 20 – Diana Wortham Center – Asheville, NC*

September 21 – Aisle 5 – Atlanta, GA*

September 23 – Platypus – St. Louis, MO**

September 24 – Lemonade Park – Kansas City, MO*

September 27-28 – Fremont Abbey – Seattle, WA*

September 29 – The Old Church – Portland, OR*

October 3 – The Chapel – San Francisco, CA*

October 6 – Lodge Room – Los Angeles, CA*

November 18 – Book & Bar – Portsmouth, NH***

*w/Darlingside

**w/Surtsey

***w/The Pinkerton Raid & Tristan Omand