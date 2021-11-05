Louis Dunford Releases New Single 'My Generation'

Following the release of his recent acclaimed EP 'The Morland', Louis Dunford has released his emotive new single 'My Generation' via Sony RCA UK, showing off yet another dimension to the singer/songwriter's capabilities. The track is taken from Louis' eagerly anticipated forthcoming EP which is set for release in February.

Speaking about the release Louis says: 'This song started as a poem that I wrote about members of my family and friendship circle and the struggles I see them take on everyday. When I sing every line I see each specific person and situation in my head. I started writing it in my notes on my phone one day in the pub. The line in the chorus "God only knows what we're dying for" came directly from something my mate said to me over a pint. He was too pissed to remember when I told him. I always write about the people in my life but as this poem grew into a song I was nervous to play it to anyone as the characters are easily recognisable to people from my community and the situations I speak about in the lyrics are very personal. Luckily after playing it live for the first time at a gig last month in a room full of said people - I was met with nothing but love for it. The more I play it and the more love I receive for it from people from all different walks of life, the more I realise that these struggles and stories, though specific to the characters in my life and my generation, I know are problems that are faced universally'.

Louis recently performed two incredible headline shows at St Pancras Church which both sold out in under 4 minutes and will be playing a further sold out headline show at Lafayette next week on 9th November. In line with today's release, Louis has announced another eagerly anticipated date at Union Chapel 22nd April. Tickets will be on sale at 10am on Tues 9th November here.

'My Generation' follows on from Louis' acclaimed EP The Morland released in January which featured five tracks that encompass Louis' honesty, humour and sheer likeability. From the depth of personal emotion showcased on Ballad of Benjamin to the cheerfully nostalgic lead track When We Were Hooligans, the EP was a perfect introduction to the unique sound of Louis Dunford.

Louis has had a rapid rise to success in a short space of time and has garnered key tastemaker support from i-D, Clash, Complex, SBTV and Wonderland. With a notebook never too far, Louis nostalgically writes about his own observations of friends, family and life, always telling stories that need to be told. Using his songs like a journal, his lyrics are often a cathartic release and a way to honestly approach tragedy or share everyday humour through frank storytelling and raw and gritty delivery.

'My Generation' is out now and precedes the start of an exciting chapter for Louis Dunford as prepares to release further new tracks and push creative boundaries.

Listen to the new single here: