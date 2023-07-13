Louis Cato Unveils New Song 'Another Day' From Forthcoming Album 'Reflections'

His new album is set for release on August 11.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Louis Cato Unveils New Song 'Another Day' From Forthcoming Album 'Reflections'

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Louis Cato is unveiling his new song “Another Day” featuring a duet with Elizabeth Ziman of Elizabeth & The Catapult. The track appears on Cato’s forthcoming album Reflections, which is set for release on August 11.

“‘Another Day’ is a heartbreaking plea for the crumbs of love past,” recalls Cato. “Initially I wrote this for myself, to be sung as a Paul McCartney-esque doubled lead vocal, but when the opportunity arose to go into the studio with my old college friend and soul-sister Elizabeth Ziman, it was immediately clear to me that it was meant to be a duet.

Elizabeth has a way of taking deep emotion and rendering it raw, unfiltered and undeniably honest…the result of our synergy is a performance that delivers the heavy reflection of forbidden magnetism.”

Cato is slated to perform an album release show at New York’s (Le) Poisson Rouge on August 11 with special guest Ziman. Further tour dates to be announced soon while the current tour routing can be found below.

Reflections is a fun and uplifting record that showcases the diverse skillset of a musician who’s best known for being the bandleader for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Performed in its entirety by Cato, the project is merely a snippet of his enviable talents as an ultimate renaissance musician. Cato shares with the world an undeniably kind and empathetic essence, which is artfully conveyed through his newest body of work.

Cato is a Grammy-nominated musician whose collaborators have included John Legend, Talib Kweli, A Tribe Called Quest, Jack White, Bobby McFerrin, Snarky Puppy and, of course, Jon Batiste, his predecessor on “The Late Show.” His love of music started at age two when the purchase of his first drum set evolved into an appreciation of the southern gospel from his native North Carolina and continued into his education at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

After playing in the house band for “The Late Show” since the show’s 2015 inception, Cato was named bandleader for the newly renamed “The Late Show Band.”

LOUIS CATO LIVE

August 11—New York, NY—(Le) Poisson Rouge
August 17—La Jolla, CA—The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center

August 19—La Jolla, CA—The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center
November 28—New York, NY—The 65th Street Session: Cory Wong, Louis Cato,
Meshell Ndegeocello and Chris Thile

photo credit: Shervin Lainez



