Louis Cato Returns With New Album 'Reflections' in August

The album will be released on August 11.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 1 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Video: Troye Sivan Previews New Single 'RUSH' Photo 3 Video: Troye Sivan Previews New Single 'RUSH'
Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 4 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month

Louis Cato Returns With New Album 'Reflections' in August

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Louis Cato returns with his new album Reflections on August 11. In conjunction, Cato is premiering the album’s title track alongside a live in-studio performance video. 

Of the new song, Cato states, “‘Reflections’ is an alternate take on the experience of falling in love with a soulmate. I wrote it from the perspective of being past the honeymoon phase, so you’re making sense of the infatuation—with the clarity of hindsight to see just how much of your own ego you’ve attracted.”

Reflections is a fun and uplifting record that showcases the diverse skillset of a musician who’s best known for being the bandleader for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Performed in its entirety by Cato, the project is merely a snippet of his enviable talents as an ultimate renaissance musician. Cato shares with the world an undeniably kind and empathetic essence, which is artfully conveyed through his newest body of work.

Cato is a Grammy-nominated musician whose collaborators have included John Legend, Talib Kweli, A Tribe Called Quest, Jack White, Bobby McFerrin, Snarky Puppy and, of course, Jon Batiste, his predecessor on “The Late Show.”

His love of music started at age two when the purchase of his first drum set evolved into an appreciation of the southern gospel from his native North Carolina and continued into his education at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Most recently, Cato reconnected with his former Berklee professor, Stephen Webber, who asked him to speak at the Berklee NYC commencement ceremony on July 2.

After playing in the house band for “The Late Show” since the show’s 2015 inception, Cato was named bandleader for the newly renamed “The Late Show Band.” 

LOUIS CATO LIVE

June 30—New York, NY—The National Arts Club: Jazz on the Stoop
July 9—Maplewood, NJ—Maplewoodstock
August 17—La Jolla, CA—The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center
August 19—La Jolla, CA—The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center
November 28—New York, NY—The 65th Street Session: Cory Wong, Louis Cato,
Meshell Ndegeocello and Chris Thile

photo credit: Shervin Lainez



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Castle Frank Shares Video For In Your Blood Photo
Video: Castle Frank Shares Video For 'In Your Blood'

Produced by Castle Frank with collaborators Nixon Boyd (Hollerado, Dizzy) and Matt Lederman (!!!, The Rural Alberta Advantage), In Your Blood is the merging of Max's influences: from producers like Noah Goldstein, Emile Haynie and Jon Hopkins, to the foundations of classic songwriting like David Bowie and The National. Watch the video now!

2
Kedr Livanskiy Releases New K-Notes EP Photo
Kedr Livanskiy Releases New 'K-Notes' EP

Kedr Livanskiy (neé Yana Kedrina) has released her new EP, K-Notes. K-Notes feels at once nostalgic and remarkably current: Livanskiy filters the UK revivalism through her own unique lens, shaped by her upbringing in the underground music scene and her personal love of early electronic and alternative music. 

3
General PUBLIC Re-issue All the Rage & Hand to Mouth LPs Photo
General PUBLIC Re-issue 'All the Rage' & 'Hand to Mouth' LPs

After the break-up of The bEAT in 1983 Dave Wakeling and Ranking Roger decided to continue working together in a new venture. They joined up with keyboardist Mickey Billingham (Dexys Midnight Runners), bassist Horace Panther (The Specials)  and drummer Stoker (Dexys Midnight Runners) to form General Public.

4
Pigeon Wigs Drops New Single Radiation Blues Photo
Pigeon Wigs Drops New Single 'Radiation Blues'

Produced and mixed by Tom Rees of fellow Cardiff band Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, the new album features the two singles alongside new tracks including dizzying psych-rock romp “Come Of Age”, breezy ballad “You Play Me” (produced by Andrew Bishop) and climactic closer “Epilogue 6” (produced by Harry Franklin-Williams and CVC’s Elliot Bradfield).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

The Connells to Release 30th Anniversary Edition of Breakthrough Album 'Ring'The Connells to Release 30th Anniversary Edition of Breakthrough Album 'Ring'
NYMPHLORD Announces Debut EP & Shares First Single 'Bougainvillea'NYMPHLORD Announces Debut EP & Shares First Single 'Bougainvillea'
Joe Nichols Lands Among The Most-Added at Country Radio This Week with 'Brokenhearted'Joe Nichols Lands Among The Most-Added at Country Radio This Week with 'Brokenhearted'
Video: Eddie Benjamin Shares 'Over The Moon' Music Video Off New EP 'Weatherman'Video: Eddie Benjamin Shares 'Over The Moon' Music Video Off New EP 'Weatherman'

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE