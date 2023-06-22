Louis Cato Returns With New Album 'Reflections' in August

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Louis Cato returns with his new album Reflections on August 11. In conjunction, Cato is premiering the album’s title track alongside a live in-studio performance video.

Of the new song, Cato states, “‘Reflections’ is an alternate take on the experience of falling in love with a soulmate. I wrote it from the perspective of being past the honeymoon phase, so you’re making sense of the infatuation—with the clarity of hindsight to see just how much of your own ego you’ve attracted.”

Reflections is a fun and uplifting record that showcases the diverse skillset of a musician who’s best known for being the bandleader for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Performed in its entirety by Cato, the project is merely a snippet of his enviable talents as an ultimate renaissance musician. Cato shares with the world an undeniably kind and empathetic essence, which is artfully conveyed through his newest body of work.

Cato is a Grammy-nominated musician whose collaborators have included John Legend, Talib Kweli, A Tribe Called Quest, Jack White, Bobby McFerrin, Snarky Puppy and, of course, Jon Batiste, his predecessor on “The Late Show.”

His love of music started at age two when the purchase of his first drum set evolved into an appreciation of the southern gospel from his native North Carolina and continued into his education at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Most recently, Cato reconnected with his former Berklee professor, Stephen Webber, who asked him to speak at the Berklee NYC commencement ceremony on July 2.

After playing in the house band for “The Late Show” since the show’s 2015 inception, Cato was named bandleader for the newly renamed “The Late Show Band.”

LOUIS CATO LIVE

June 30—New York, NY—The National Arts Club: Jazz on the Stoop

July 9—Maplewood, NJ—Maplewoodstock

August 17—La Jolla, CA—The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center

August 19—La Jolla, CA—The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center

November 28—New York, NY—The 65th Street Session: Cory Wong, Louis Cato,

Meshell Ndegeocello and Chris Thile

photo credit: Shervin Lainez