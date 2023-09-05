Louis Carnell Launches Collaborative Series '111'

111 is a curatorial statement from one of the UK’s most elusive artists, drawing on visual, recorded and live performance.

Sep. 05, 2023

Louis Carnell Launches Collaborative Series '111'

Louis Carnell launches 111, an ongoing series of collaborations which sees the musician, artist and curator present a new work every three weeks, starting with “one”, his piece with composer and musician Keeley Forsyth.

Listen to the percussive loops and piano intonations of “one”, as Keeley Forsyth’s distinctive vocals work seamlessly alongside Louis Carnell’s.

111 is a curatorial statement from one of the UK’s most elusive artists, drawing on visual, recorded and live performance. The series will see 15 collaborations in total, each unfolding as a cycle of single releases, each created with a diverse selection of artists from across the globe. Louis Carnell conceived of 111 as an endeavor to trace the shape of hope in an epoch of disintegration.

A new track will emerge on every third Tuesday, with the launch for each creating an environment for the listener to explore the series, without hierarchy, with the aim to question how and with whom we collaborate and where we can find commonality and community.

Carnell’s work has deep in its heart a concern with both the physical and digital environments where he finds himself. His use of sound to interrogate social structures and hierarchy see him at the forefront of tackling themes of anxiety and the connotations of masculinity and race through the entanglement of introspection.

His meticulous attention to the visual world has resulted in collaborations with Arcin Sagdic, Daniel Sannwald, Frederik Heyman and Peter De Potter and his recent curated events have included performances at Café OTO, London and the Volksbühne, Berlin, more to be confirmed.

The series continues with releases from Lee Ranaldo and Ben Vince over the coming months and will continue into 2024 with a further 12 releases.

Keeley Forsyth is a composer, singer, and actor from Oldham in the northwest of England. Built upon sparse arrangements, Forsyth’s music is centered around a singular, emotionally-raw and magnetic vocal delivery, equal turns devastating and uplifting. Her 2020 debut album was praised by Pitchfork, The Quietus, and Loud and Quiet and she released her second album, Limbs, to critical acclaim.

Photo credit: Niko Studio



