Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Okkyung Lee Collaboration 'seven'

Louis Carnell has announced details of the latest release in his 111 series, which has seen Carnell release a new collaboration on every third Tuesday of the month.

So far he has shared works with Keeley Forsyth, Lee Ranaldo, Ben Vince, Yara Asmar, Coby Sey and KMRU. Conceived as an endeavor to trace the shape of hope in an epoch of disintegration, each piece is accompanied by one of three visual collaborations with Arcin Sagdic.

The first release for 2024 is a piece with South Korean cellist, composer and improviser Okkyung Lee, who Carnell previously worked together on the prestigious Distant Paris series with NY-based ISSUE Project Room.

Okkyung Lee is a cellist, composer and improviser who moves freely between artistic disciplines and contingencies. A native of South Korea, Lee has taken a broad array of inspirations, including noise, improvisation, jazz, western-classical, and her homeland's traditional and popular music, and used them to forge a highly distinctive approach.

111 is a curatorial statement from one of the UK's most elusive artists, drawing on visual, recorded and live performance. The series will see 15 collaborations in total, each unfolding as a cycle of single releases, each created with a diverse selection of artists from across the globe. Louis Carnell conceived of 111 as an endeavor to trace the shape of hope in an epoch of disintegration.

A new track will emerge on every third Tuesday, with the launch for each creating an environment for the listener to explore the series, without hierarchy, with the aim to question how and with whom we collaborate and where we can find commonality and community.

Carnell's work has deep in its heart a concern with both the physical and digital environments where he finds himself. His use of sound to interrogate social structures and hierarchy see him at the forefront of tackling themes of anxiety and the connotations of masculinity and race through the entanglement of introspection.

His meticulous attention to the visual world has resulted in collaborations with Arcin Sagdic, Daniel Sannwald, Frederik Heyman and Peter De Potter and his recent curated events have included performances at Café OTO, London and the Volksbühne, Berlin, more to be confirmed.

Follow Louis Carnell for the forthcoming releases in the series, which continue later this month with Wu-Lu.

Photo credit: Niko Studio