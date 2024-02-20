Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Green-House Collaboration 'nine'

Louis Carnell has released his collaboration with Green-House, the latest in the 111 series, that has so far seen Carnell collaborate with Keeley Forsyth, Lee Ranaldo, Ben Vince, Yasa Asmar, Coby Sey, KMRU, Okkyung Lee and Wu-Lu

Listen to “nine”, Carnell and Green-House's collaboration that sees the artists' individual sounds giving way to pulsating waves, folding in and out from one another:

Conceived as an endeavor to trace the shape of hope in an epoch of disintegration, each piece is accompanied by one of three visual collaborations with Arcin Sagdic.

111 is a curatorial statement from one of the UK's most elusive artists, drawing on visual, recorded and live performance. The series carries on through June '24, with 15 collaborative works in total, each unfolding as a cycle of single releases, created with a diverse selection of artists from across the globe.

The launch for each track will create an environment for the listener to explore 111 without hierarchy, with the aim of questioning how and with whom we collaborate and where we can find commonality and community.



The musician, artist, and curator's work has deep in its heart a concern with both the physical and digital environments where he finds himself. Carnell's use of sound to interrogate social structures and hierarchy, saw him at the forefront of tackling themes of anxiety, and the connotations of masculinity and race through the entanglement of introspection.

His meticulous attention to the visual world has resulted in collaborations with Arcin Sagdic, Daniel Sannwald, Frederik Heyman and Peter De Potter and his recent curated events have included performances at Café OTO and Stoke Newington Old Church in London and the Volksbühne in Berlin.

Follow Louis Carnell for the forthcoming releases in the series which continue in March with a collaboration with Mute's founder, Daniel Miller.

Photo credit: Niko Studio