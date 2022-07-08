Loud Luxury Release New Single 'These Nights (ft. KIDDO)'

With both a summer feel and club appeal "These Nights," the latest from Loud Luxury celebrates nightlife's return and release of a long-awaited new single for the pair with Armada Music. Loud Luxury--who is Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace --have been busy as ever coming out of lockdown forging their way into 2022 with new shows and performances.

"These Nights" featuring Swedish vocal sensation KIDDO serves up fresh material as a calling card to fans. "Come closer to the music" sings KIDDO to kick into the song, soaring over a snapping beat and embracing synths produced in the playful and uplifting Loud Luxury style.

"We're back. 2022 has been hands down the most fun year of our lives," Loud Luxury shares. "We are so fortunate to be doing what we love on the road every weekend and sharing that energy with the world. The course of this year has also been incredibly inspiring on the music side and the first result of that is 'These Nights' with Kiddo. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did making it!"

With their worldwide smash hit "Body" (feat. Brando), Loud Luxury - who is Canadian duo Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace - is officially certified Diamond (10x Platinum) in Canada, 6x Platinum in Australia, 3x Platinum in Switzerland, Double Platinum in Austria, Denmark, U.K. and the U.S., and Platinum in the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

"Body" also held the #1 spot in the U.S., Mediabase Dance Airplay chart for two weeks, charted in the Top 40 of U.S. Pop radio and the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart (#4) and accumulated over a billion plays across the most popular streaming services. Its follow-up single, "Love No More (with anders)," garnered 12 million streams on Spotify alone in its first month and currently sits at over 140 million plays on the streaming platform, while "I'm Not Alright (with Bryce Vine)" adds to the tally with over 80 million streams.

In 2020, the duo released their debut EP Nights Like This, followed by single releases "Like Gold" featuring Stephen Puth with Frank Walker, "Amnesia" featuring GASHI with Ship Wrek and "Red Handed" featuring Thutmose.

Loud Luxury also scooped up three 2020 JUNO Awards nominations for 'Dance Recording Of The Year,' 'Fan Choice Award' and 'Group Of The Year' (including one win) following four nominations (including one win) in 2019 as well as iHeart Music Awards nominations for 'Dance Song Of The Year' and 'Dance Artist Of The Year' in 2020.

Listen to the new single here:

Catch Loud Luxury on tour in the U.S. this summer:

7/2 - Las Vegas, NV - Hakkasan

7/8 - Los Angeles, CA - Zedd in the Park

7/9 - Las Vegas, NV - Omnia

7/10 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

7/16 - Las Vegas, NV - Hakkasan

7/17 - Chicago, IL - Heatwave Festival

7/22 - San Francisco, CA - Temple

7/23 - Las Vegas, NV - Wet Republic

7/26 - Las Vegas, NV - Omnia

7/31 - Las Vegas, NV - Wet Republic

8/5 - Las Vegas, NV - Tao Beach Club

8/6 - Las Vegas, NV - Omnia

8/13 - Las Vegas, NV - Omnia

8/21 - Las Vegas, NV - Wet Republic

8/25 - Las Vegas, NV - Hakkasan

9/2 - Las Vegas, NV - Tao Beach Club

9/10-9/11 - Nashville, TN - Blended Festival

9/22-9/25 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival