Lostboycrow Returns With Nostalgic New Single 'Discount Dreamer'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Los Angeles artist Lostboycrow returns with his first new track, “Discount Dreamer,” since his 2022 LP, Indie Pop.

The soulful track mixes Chris Blair's smooth vocals with waltz-ready indie-pop instrumentation and even channels a bit of David Bowie. When asked about the track, Chris explains “It is summarized best by its second verse lyric ‘find your purpose, dust it off.' It's hopelessly hopeful, reinventing, embracing, the ever powerful pivot." Discount Dreamer sets the stage for the next chapter from Lostboycrow.

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Blair grew up singing along to his parent's Beatles cassette tapes and religiously watching that thing you do. It was not until high school that he picked up a mic and started performing everywhere he could, from showtunes in the gymnasium to pop-punk in a local dive.

He later established his genre-fluid style with 2016's Sigh For Me EP, which he followed up with 2017's Traveler EP trilogy, 2019's full-length Santa Fe, and 2021's Valleyheart, and 2022's Indie Pop. Lostboycrow has received praise from Billboard, Nylon, Earmilk, and more and has shared the stage with peers like Flor, Echosmith, K.Flay, and VÉRITÉ. His catalog has over 150 million streams.