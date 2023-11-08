Lost Dog Street Band Announce 2024 Tour And Tease Forthcoming Album Single

After a successful run with the release of his 2022 solo album, Songs I Swore I'd Never Sing, Lost Dog Street Band leader Benjamin Tod considered retiring the long-running trio and focusing his efforts elsewhere; that is, until he realized he'd been subconsciously writing new music for his dark country trio that fans have loved for over a decade now.

“After recording my solo album, I looked over all the songs that I had ready for a new record. These were songs for my band,” Tod remembers. “I had to admit to myself that I wasn't done with Lost Dog.”

What does that mean for Lost Dog Street Band? For starters, Tod—along with his wife Ashley Mae (fiddle), Jeff Loops (upright bass), Ben Duvall (drums), and Tebbs Karney (pedal steel)—will hit the road hard in 2024 with an expanded band lineup. “I am excited to share our new full band on the road.

“Adding Ben on drums and Tebbs on pedal steel opens me up so much for expression,” says Tod. “I've had to hold back so much the last few years in hindsight. Being able to really pull back on my guitar playing allows me to focus in on my vocals. It helps when I'm on stage now that I can actually feel the music and get into the music being played.”

The band will kick things off in Detroit, Michigan, on April 18th, 2024, before a nearly month-long tour throughout the Midwest and down the East Coast, ending the run in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 12th. A full list of tour dates can be found below and at lostdogstreetband.com. Pre-sale begins on Wednesday, November 13th, and general on-sale for all dates starts on Friday, November 17th. Tickets will be available at this link.

Those who are wondering about the aforementioned new music should head over to Lost Dog Street Band's instagram page and check out their tour announcement for a special sneak peak.

In addition to the tour announce, Tod and Lost Dog Street Band have just announced a very special auction benefiting Muhlenberg Music Mission, a non-profit organization that provides instruments and lessons to children in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky.

Starting tomorrow and running until November 16th, the auction features rare memorabilia including a 1 of 500 copy of Lost Dog Street Band's Rage and Tragedy in brown vinyl and Tod's own vintage Gibson LG1 acoustic guitar; the instrument that has followed him around on stages, videos, and freight trains for most of his career.

To see what's up for auction and participate in the bidding, please visit Anti Corp Music Inc's eBay page tomorrow, accessible through the band's socials. Check out some of the auction items highlighted by Tod in this video.

Catch Lost Dog Street Band On Tour:

April 18 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

April 19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

April 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall

April 21 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

April 23 - Morgantown, WV - Metropolitan Theatre

April 24 - Rochester, NY - The Essex

April 26 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

April 27 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom

April 29 - Boston, MA - Royale

May 1 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

May 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia

May 4 - Washington, DC - The Howard

May 5 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

May 8 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

May 10 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

May 11 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

May 12 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

For all dates and ticket information, please visit lostdogstreetband.com.

About Muhlenberg Music Mission

Muhlenberg Music Mission is a non-profit made up of proud Muhlenberg County business owners and musicians. It is our mission to breathe life back into this county's rich musical heritage. Great artists such as The Everly Brothers, John Prine, Merle Travis, and Lost Dog Street Band all have ties to the county.

Truth be told, the origins of most popular music can be traced back to the banks of the Green River in Muhlenberg County, but that's a story for another day. As an organization, we will provide instruments and lessons to all children that qualify depending on need.

Photo credit: Starla Groves