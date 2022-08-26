Loski Drops New Track 'G Lock'

Fresh from winning an epic lyrical battle with prominent drill artist Digga D with his recent release 'Obsessed', Loski is back to business with new track 'G Lock'.

'G Lock' finds Loski exploring his melodic bag, with his trademark wit & lyrical flow delivered with a yearning vocal. The official video is inspired by classic action thrillers and features some of your favourite influencers.

'G Lock' is an exciting warm up for his forthcoming releases, which will be announced very soon, and sees him gear up to a new project that will be released next year.

G Lock also follows recent freestyle 'Tag Time' and remix of Cat Burns smash hit 'Go' alongside Russ Millions. Loski released his 10-track project 'Censored' last year, which followed his debut album 'Music, Trial and Trauma: A Drill Story'.

The album saw him break the stereotypical narrative of drill with a thoughtful and thought-provoking album that displayed maturity beyond his years. He followed the album with a short film release 'Music, Trial and Trauma', a 16-minute short film highlighting the sometimes-harsh reality of life on the streets of London.

Further new Loski tracks will be announced soon and a new project will be released next year.

An affiliate of the celebrated Harlem Spartans crew, Loski broke out in 2018 and gifted fans with the long-awaited and highly anticipated debut solo mixtape 'Call Me Loose'. In 2019, Loski returned with his second project 'Mad Move', which charted in the Top 40. In November 2020, he released an extremely special and thought-provoking project with his debut album.

His ascent through the ranks was rapid; people were drawn to his authenticity, his wordplay and his deceptively skippy flow on tracks such as Forrest Gump and No Cap. His debut album is loosely inspired by two iconic albums - Dizzee Rascal's 2003 Mercury Prize winning Boy In Da Corner and Giggs' classic rap debut Walk In Da Park (2008) - two bodies of work that defined a genre and a generation: grime in the former and UK rap in the case of the latter.

At the heart of everything is Loski and his innate ability to tell stories in a completely unique way. Loski has the opportunity to move the genre of drill forward, showing it to be a music of growth, depth and possibility - and that's a metaphor for his own life too. Loski is at the forefront of change, both for himself, drill music and kids like him that come from nothing desperate to be something.

Watch the new music video here: