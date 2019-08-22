Los Straitjackets Will Reissue First Two Albums

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, America's favorite masked surf rock group Los Straitjackets' first two albums will be reissued on Yep Roc Records November 1.

Originally released on Upstart Records and long out-of-print, The Utterly Fantastic and Totally Unbelievable Sounds of Los Straitjackets and ¡Viva! LosStraitjackets will be available on LP and CD with original artwork.

Released in 1995, The Utterly Fantastic and Totally Unbelievable Sound of Los Straitjacketswas recorded at Alex the Great Studios in Nashville. Produced by Ben Vaughn (Alex Chilton, Nancy Sinatra, Ween) and engineered by Bard Jones (Dolly Parton, Josh Rouse, Chuck Prophet), the album features some of Los Straitjackets biggest hits, including "Itchy Chicken" and "Fury!"

Featuring live show staples "Pacifica" and "The Casbah," ¡Viva! LosStraitjackets was released in 1996, and hailed by All Musicas "no better guitar-based instrumental rock album." Produced by Ben Vaughn, the album was engineered by three-time GRAMMY winner Mark Linnett (The Beach Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Los Lobos).

First donning their easily recognizable attire of lucha libre masks 25 years ago, the line-up for the Nashville-bred band during these albums consisted of Eddie Angel, Danny Amis, Jimmy Lester and Scott Esbeck.

Since forming, the group has released 17 studio albums, two live albums, and toured the world with El Vez, Dave Alvin, The Reverend Horton Heat, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Big Sandy, and Nick Lowe.

Now available for pre-order, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Danny Amis' Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.





Related Articles View More Music Stories