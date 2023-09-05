Los Angeles Punk Band Death Lens Sign To Epitaph Records & Share Anthemic Label Debut 'Vacant'

Hailing from East Los Angeles, alt-punk staples Death Lens proudly announce their signing to Epitaph Records. Comprised of Bryan Torres, Matt Silva, Jhon Reyes, and Eduardo Contreras, the foursome has three albums under their belts, a split EP with The Frights, and opened for acts such as Enjoy, Together Pangea, Cherry Glazerr, Militarie Gun and many more. Reflecting on the occasion, the band enthuses,

“Coming from absolutely nothing to getting signed by a label we grew up idolizing and always dreaming we’d be on is an incredible honor. We are still in awe that we get to share our name with such a legendary roster. To be a part of this legacy is so insane... we still can’t wrap our heads around it! Hard work pays off and we thank Epitaph for this once in a lifetime chance.”

Indulging in more reasons to celebrate, the band also shares their melodic punk label debut, “Vacant”, inspired by frontman Bryan Torres’ struggles with sobriety. Check it out below:

“I hold Vacant dear to my heart because it tells my everyday story of existing with social anxiety and relying on alcohol to break that since I was young,” Torres discloses. “Growing up with ADHD, I turned to alcohol as a way to slow my mind and feel normal around people, but it became a vice. Now that I’m older I’m trying to break that habit and try sobriety, but with sobriety comes a vacant feeling at times. My new obsession is writing and journaling how I feel to fill those voids, and that’s where the lyrics of Vacant came together.”

On their 2022 album ‘No Luck’, Death Lens were inspired by the turmoil and culmination of racial injustice of 2020. They set out to make an honest album that encapsulates the anxieties and hardships of life, while ultimately conveying a positive message that there is light at the end of the tunnel. As living proof of this themselves, the band grew up as minorities in a place with constant harassment by police and heavy gang violence. Their paths could have gone other ways, but they’ve chosen positivity and strive to be a light for their communities, their fans and each other.

Since the release of No Luck, Death Lens have been continuously reaching new heights. They performed at Treefort Fest, toured around the country with Militarie Gun and Together Pangea, and are one of the most played bands on SiriusXM Faction Punk. Their songs have been added to huge playlists on Spotify and Apple Music, with confirmed syncs in MTV’s Ridiculousness and EA's NHL Video Game. After selling out two headline shows at The Echo in their hometown, 2023 is shaping up to be their biggest year yet. Stay tuned...

