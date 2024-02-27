Los Angeles Band HUNNY Share New Session 'Live At Paul's'

The new session is out today via Epitaph Records.
Step into your own personal house party with Los Angeles four-piece HUNNY as they unveil a new live recording session they've coined ‘Live at Paul's', out today via Epitaph Records.
Ahead of a 27-date run with Mom Jeans starting on March 1st, HUNNY offer up a stellar lineup of their best tunes as a savory appetizer for fans eagerly awaiting the band's descent into cities across America.
For this exclusive event, HUNNY headed to Sacramento's Lo-Fire Studios to capture the live audio and video of beloved classics such as "Vowels (and The Importance of Being Me)" (2016) and "Televised" (2017). Paired alongside fresh renditions of songs from their latest album Hunny's New Planet Heaven (2023, Epitaph), check out the full performance video and stream the tracks below!
HUNNY made a name for themselves in early 2015 on a shimmering blend of new-wave sheen, shoegaze gloom and angular guitar rock. All underwritten with cheeky, California cool sensibilities, they've since released multiple EP's and two albums totaling streaming numbers over 4 Million per month.
Their sophomore effort, Hunny's New Planet Heaven earned praise for being “another top-to-bottom win that leans more lo-fi and embraces a thoughtful array of classic California rock sounds” as stated by AltPress. Tapping into the wide-eyed excitement and energy of their early years, the band wanted to focus less on perfection and more on recapturing the unbreakable bond that colored early bedroom demos.
On the verge of entering their second decade together, it's clear HUNNY's greatest asset is their disinterest in doing anything besides what moves them. It's afforded them great range as a band, the ability to naturally shapeshift on their own albums as well as win over audiences across the entire rock spectrum. Most importantly, it's propelled them to be unapologetically themselves and trust in what's gotten them this far.
After years on the road touring with bands like The Neighborhood, Bad Suns, State Champs and Waterparks, HUNNY will be joining Mom Jeans for a trek through North America throughout March and early April. It all kicks off on March 1st in Oakland, with stops in Los Angeles, Philly and Chicago before ending April 7th in Seattle.
Mar. 1 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
Mar. 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Mar. 3 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater
Mar. 5 – Austin, TX – Emo's Austin
Mar. 6 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
Mar. 8 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City Bham
Mar. 9 – Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly
Mar. 10 – Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
Mar. 12 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
Mar. 14 – Richmond, VA – The National
Mar. 15 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
Mar. 16 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy's Pub And Concert Hall
Mar. 17 – Worcester, MA – Palladium
Mar. 19 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
Mar. 20 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
Mar. 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
Mar. 23 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
Mar. 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Mar. 25 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
Mar. 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart's
Mar. 28 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
Mar. 30 – Detroit, MI – Roundabout
Apr. 2 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
Apr. 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
Apr. 5 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Apr. 6 – Vancouver, BC – Harbour Event Center
Apr. 7 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Videos