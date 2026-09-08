Loren Berí Releases New Single STAGEHAND

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New York-based singer-songwriter Loren Berí has released a new single, 'Stagehand.' The song is about abandoning exaggerated versions of yourself and finding unexpected beauty and relief in simply being yourself, even when you feel like you're living backstage rather than starring in the story.

Loren Berí is a New York-based singer-songwriter whose work blends lush chamber textures with catchy indie songwriting, marked by inventive storytelling and a charismatic performance style. FLOOD Magazine called his breakout single a 'wildly magnetic—and hilarious—homage to NYC,' highlighting its bubbly synths and clever lyricism, and his music has also been featured in TMRW Magazine, Earmilk, 1883 Magazine, Fault Magazine, and Living Life Fearless. Recent collaborations include the song 'Al Pacino' with Glassio; contributions from Mauro Refosco (David Byrne, Atoms For Peace, Dirty Projectors) throughout his album 'Alby's Ghost'; and 'Greta's Inn,' also from 'Alby's Ghost,' featuring Kishi Bashi, which was included in Fortnite. In addition to his music career, Berí has directed episodes for television on BRIC TV and holds a degree in Playwriting.

Berí's sophomore album, Stagehand, will be released this year alongside a book of accompanying poems. The title track is a dreamy chamber pop embrace. He shares, 'After the late night writing I got into this idea of a stagehand who's convinced he's a character in a play, unaware he's just the person moving set pieces around in the dark while the actual characters stand frozen, waiting for him to leave the stage before starting an actual scene. Midway through I realized it felt like the completion of an arc that began with Alby's Ghost. Where 'Alby' centers on this egoic, larger-than-life, limelight sort of character, 'Stagehand' is the opposite. It isn't even really a character so much as just me. It looks at the smallest possible version of a self, the version we accidentally shrink ourselves down to to fit into a world we aren't confident we belong in, or to fit into someone else's story. A lack of pride, the need to fit in. And not to think of this extreme as inherently bad, I think the song tries to find the beauty in a kind of ego death that can come from getting lost backstage behind the play you can't quite seem to be cast in. It feels like a relief, and feels more accurate to my actual feelings somehow. I think 'Alby' was my attempt at trying out a new sort of confidence and persona in that character, while the new writing strips the character away. I got tired of writing as characters, and explaining characters. So the stagehand is what I was left with when I put down the sort of tall tale versions of me in Genesis 2.0 and Prince V.'

He'll celebrate with an album release performance on September 9th as part of National Sawdust's official season, featuring new songs from Stagehand performed with string ensemble Ondine Quartet.

https://open.spotify.com/track/0XIrYRYG7mdZ0Oa4Epm6xR'si=9df397aa0f304dc6

Photo Credit: Nate DiDomizio



Photo Credit: Nate DiDomizio

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