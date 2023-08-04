Lord Afrixana Releases Major Label Debut EP 'Ghana Must Go'

Grammy®-nominated artist Lord Afrixana stakes his claim as a culture-and genre-bending master on his dynamic new EP Ghana Must Go. The four-song collection features the powerful track “No Dey Tire,” the Ghana-born singer-songwriter’s debut single for Protect the Culture/Warner Records. The new label was founded by music industry veteran Marc Byers and has recently entered into a worldwide joint venture with Warner Records.

Over four fierce tracks, Lord Afrixana shows off his impressive range as a no-holds-barred lyricist with a swaggering flow. “We take the charge like visa, we run the streets like tro tro,” he announces on opening track “No Dey Tire,” a moody manifesto built on thunderous bass and pulsating beats. The song largely reflects—and speaks to—the African and Caribbean communities of Afrixana’s adopted hometown of Worcester, Massachusetts, where he’s lived since the age of nine.

He keeps that vigor pumping on “Not For Nothing,” an adrenaline-fueled song primed to be the next big walkout anthem. “Every stripe that you deserve is a stripe you gotta earn,” he proclaims. The second half of the EP reveals a softer side as he dips into a more seductive mood with sun-soaked groovers “Pillow”—featuring the hypnotic vocals of "Firefly"—and “Parachute.”

About the EP Lord Afrixana shares, “The title represents a reclamation and rebranding effort because Ghana must do more than just go. Ghana Must Go Home. Ghana Must Go Far. Ghana Must Go Well.”

With Ghana Must Go, Lord Afrixana proves he’s ready to step into the spotlight as a solo star. The EP arrives after a number of star-studded collaborations. In 2019, he co-wrote two songs with Beyoncé for The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, which would earn him three Grammy nominations.

He’s worked with artists like Pharrell Williams, Bebe Rexha, Tiwa Savage, and has been featured on the season 2 soundtrack of the Epix original series Godfather of Harlem alongside DDG with “No Favors” and the season 3 soundtrack with “Bad Guy.” He also co-wrote the smash hit summer track "Showing Off Her Body” by DaBaby & Davido and flexed his solo talents on last year’s hard-hitting “Touchdown,” featured on the EA Sports Madden NFL soundtrack.

Now, Lord Afrixana heads into his next exciting chapter. Ghana Must Go is a bold statement that hits on respect, honor, love, and the African experience in America—and there’s much more to come. Stay tuned.