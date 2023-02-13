LooseFest Returns in 2023 With Their Biggest Line Up Yet

The North East's largest and most ambitious music festival is back again on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th August at Newcastle's unique and expansive inner-city green space, the Town Moor.

Once again, 30,000 people are expected to attend each day of the already legendary LooseFest weekender who have put together their biggest line-up to date, with headline artists including Sean Paul, Chase & Status, Craig David, Patrick Topping, Ben Hemsley, Joel Corry, Andy C, Sub Focus, Dimension, Example, Sigala and Tinie Tempah as well as some of the biggest DJs around including Franky Wah, Alan Fitzpatrick, Hot Since 82, Kettama, Jax Jones, Sigala and many more, all lined up across five spectacular arenas.

Tickets go on General Sale on Friday 17th February, but sign-up now at www.loosefest.com to get early access to all tickets and payment plans 2 hours before general release.

In 2022, LooseFest became the largest festival in history to take over Newcastle's Town Moor. The location is one of the largest inner-city greenspaces in Europe, spanning over 1,000 acres, making it larger than New York City's Central Park (843 acres).

The LooseFest team have entered into a long-term partnership with the Freemen of Newcastle and the City Council to secure the future expansion of the site for many years to come, firmly cementing the North East on the UK festival map and beyond.

Last year's event was truly historic, transforming the area into an adult wonderland and for 2023, the LooseFest team are taking things another step further, with 5 incredible arenas, a carefully curated street food village, funfair, a range of bars and vendors and unique immersive activations including a Bentley and Ferrari experience in VIP and in the festival's very own digital Metaverse.

Although the festival does not currently offer on site camping, with the location being so close to the city centre, there is a huge range of accommodation options nearby, from hotels to Airbnb's, as well as excellent transport links, making LooseFest one of the most easily accessible large-scale events in the country.

The music of course is the centrepiece of the festival, playing out across five bespoke stages each with their own bold look and stunning sound, covering everything from house, DnB and disco to techno, RnB and dance classics. The production is right at the cutting edge, with state of the art sound and lighting rigs, special effects and decor that is literally out of this world.

A vital mix of international talent as well as local and UK stars from across the musical spectrum all line-up again this year. Chief amongst them is global superstar Sean Paul, international drum & bass pin-ups Chase & Status and Andy C, R&B sensation Craig David with his TS5 show, chart topping party starter Example, UK grime star Tinie Tempah and Newcastle's very own Patrick Topping, who will be hosting one of the arenas under his ever popular Trick imprint.

Also performing across the line-up are some of the biggest artists spanning the full breadth of electronic music, including DnB and bass selectors Sub Focus, Dimension, Bou and Kings of the Rollers, house, tech and techno maestros, Ben Hemsley, Joel Corry, Hot Since 82, Alan Fitzpatrick, Jax Jones, Schak and Syreeta as well as dance legends Judge Jules, Artful Dodger, Ultrabeat, Phats & Small, Flip & Fill and for the soulful house and disco lovers, Horse Meat Disco, A-Track and many more, with arenas hosted by Capital, Trick, Worried About Henry, What The Funk, Let's Get Loose, Utopiar and Mixtape.

LooseFest has grown at an incredible rate since its debut in Herrington Park in 2021. Last year it set an all new standard for events in the North East and 2023 will be bigger and better than ever. The team behind the festival is made up of experienced industry experts, having created and curated some of the region's best events, venues, and festivals over the past 10 years.

Last year's event created hundreds of jobs for the local community, working with as many local suppliers as possible, bringing in over £12m to the local economy and delivering an amazing experience to tens of thousands of party goers from across the UK.

LooseFest 2023 is the ultimate way to spend a summer's weekend in one of the UK's most vibrant cities, without the hassle of out-of-town travel and camping in the mud. Make sure it's on your to do list this year.