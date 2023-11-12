Loose Wing Releases New Album 'MIRACLE BABY'

Seattle rock is alright! Loose Wing brings it (along with country, synth touches) for an “authenticity that shines” on “Miracle Baby,” out today.

Legendary journalist Greil Marcus stays true to his reputation as a scholar of modern rock's intersection with rock history when noting in a 2019 Rolling Stone column that “some of the same dirt rubbed off” in regard to how Seattle foursome Loose Wing picked up mess from fellow Emerald City singer Merilee Rush, best-known for her 1968 hit “Angel of the Morning.”



Loose Wing hasn't cleaned up completely since its critically praised debut album — “Loose Wing are serving as an example that the area's still got it,” says UPROXX. Instead the band, led by songwriter Claire Tucker, has further focused its pounding and present sound via Miracle Baby (Out Now, Drums & Wires Recordings.)



Miracle Baby delivers an even more potent version of Loose Wing's ability to capture themes of “isolation, intimacy, and teen angst that has yet to be outgrown” (The Big Takeover), recalling Neko Case or Low — Tucker recently organized a benefit concert to benefit Low's surviving member Alan Sparhawk following the untimely passing of Mimi Parker — set loose through the lens of Throwing Muses.



Fans of PJ Harvey, Kate Bush, and Guided By Voices will also understand.



Much of Miracle Baby was recorded at Bear Creek Studios in Woodinville, WA where another sonic touchstone — U.F.O.F. by Big Thief — was produced. Being at Bear Creek made an impression on Tucker, and on the record.



“It felt like a great place to immerse ourselves in the recording process and to find inspiration,” Tucker members. “It was a bit of a rock and roll vacation. The studio has a little apartment area, where we would work on overdub ideas on the grand piano, vintage pump organ, and other instruments. Or we would soak in the hot tub by the creek.”



Things are looking up for the company

They're gonna buy the moon

Things are looking up for the company

We've got a flash sale on single use plastics



These lyrics are taken from “Capital Alphabet,” the lead track and first single taken from Miracle Baby. “I had a web development job I hated,” Tucker explains. “I was in way over my head and having panic attacks while driving to work.”



“Capital Alphabet” is a perfect example of Tucker's ability to make plain complex feelings of anxiety about consumerism, and the rest of Miracle Baby repeats that tension, albeit around more personal reflections on Tucker's sense of “contemporary humanity.”



While Tucker claims that Miracle Baby is “sort of a grab-bag,” thematically, the album holds together quite well, even with its divergent styles that shouldn't work on one album, but do.



“We like to keep things interesting,” Tucker (Guitar, Vocals, Keys) says of her bandmates, Jack Peters (Bass), Aimee Zoe (Drums, Percussion,) and Bill Patton (Guitar, Pedal Steel, Vocals, Keys.) “I think we influence each other, and maybe that explains why no two songs on this album sound alike.”



Maybe Greil Marcus' “dirt rubbed off” reference subconsciously makes Miracle Baby what it is.



Miracle Baby, the second album by Seattle foursome Loose Wing is out now via Drums & Wires Recordings.



Loose Wing | East Coast Dates



11/10/2023: Queens, NY @ The Windjammer (w/ Girls on Grass, Laughing Stock) (Info)

11/11/2023: Kingston, NY @ BIGCAT (w/ Of The Atlas, Ethan Klee. 8PM, $10.)



Track Listing:



01. Capital Alphabet (STREAM)

02. Skirts

03. Bleeding My Arms

04. Unnatural (STREAM)

05. Country Numbers (STREAM)

06. Kneeling Angelica

07. Dragging Days

08. Distant Lawns

09. Saucer Eyes

10. Elements