Longstocking Debut Previously Unreleased 'Child Star'

Originally released on CD by Olympia's Chainsaw Records, queercore/riot grrrl legends Longstocking's debut Once Upon a Time Called Now LP will be available digitally and on vinyl for the first time this Friday via Jealous Butcher Records. The early era of Longstocking is also chronicled on new digital compilation Singles and Demos: 1994-1998 due out the same day. The forthcoming collection and accompanying singles "Teenage Angst At 27" and "Jehu On A Rollercoaster" have been met with critical support spanning BrooklynVegan, LA Weekly, + more.



Ahead of release day, they share brash, biting new single "Child Star". Written after spending time with someone in the LA punk scene who had been a well-known child actor in the 70's and hearing their stories, the track quickly became a fan favorite at live shows. Bassist David Gomez recalls his enjoyment performing the song, with the chorus octave guitar parts reminding him of early SoCal punk bands such as Agent Orange and The Adolescents. The track was later recorded in 1998 but never released, featuring David, Tamala, Woody, and Sally Browder (The Red Aunts).

Wanting the Longstocking re-release art to look current and now, Tamala tapped Portland artist Nathan Paul Rice for the collection's album artwork + animations after falling in love with his paintings in Spring 2020. In Nathan Paul's work, Tamala saw a take on diversity, inclusivity, weirdos and a wondrous, child-like playfulness in the inner world of these characters and wanted to bring this spirit to the album, which has a similar, timeless quality in itself.



Tamala Poljak (Oiler, Fleabag, Infinite X's, Team Dresch, Automaticans) began their music career playing in the Los Angeles underground punk/noise scene, eventually becoming a contemporary of the PNW punk/queercore scene. Initially formed as a two-piece with Tamala Poljak and drummer Kevin Hair, the Longstocking Singles and Demos: 1994-1998 digital compilation features previously unreleased songs that capture a steady development towards the bold sound found on the band's lone studio debut. Remastered for turntables and digital listeners, Longstocking's debut is a record of 1997 with 2020 vision. In fact, the title couldn't be more accurate: Once Upon a Time...is ready for right now.

Listen here:

Singles &amp; Demos: 1994-1998 by Longstocking

Photo Credit: Andrew Takeuchi