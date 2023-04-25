Loma Prieta to Return With New LP 'Last'

For nearly two decades, San Francisco's Loma Prieta have evolved in front of our eyes. With each release, they have elevated the post-punk subgenre to high art without abandoning the heart at its core; all serving as an artistic reflection for their personal growth amid the complex world that surrounds us all.

Their latest- the forthcoming full-length Last- will arrive June 30th from Deathwish Inc. A long eight years since their most recent LP, and three years since their excellent Continuum b/w Fate 7inch, Last is comprised of eleven new songs that took shape amid the turbulence the world has collectively faced since.

The emotional tension within each song on Last is palpable; at times unfurling contemplatively with delicate melody while at others, exploding with sonic violence. The songs all give voice to the manic nature of the modern human experience.

Of the new track, Loma Prieta's Sean Leary comments, "'Glare' is a song talking about the two meanings of the word 'glare' and where they intersect. A blinding brightness vs. a hateful stare, more simply, light vs. dark.

Within this, a metaphor about how light and dark play with our sight, same as love and hate cloud our mind; Love and hate are so closely tied in the human psyche, becoming confusingly similar in tone when felt full-on.

Musically, this track runs the gamut of these strong diametric opposites- beginning contemplative, moving into hatred and rage, concluding with bright, cathartic triumph. The track features an appearance by Loma Prieta's longtime friend and collaborator Josh Staples (The New Trust, The Velvet Teen)."

Loma Prieta teased their return in July of last year with the song "Sunlight" which also appears on Last. Recorded at Atomic Garden Studios with Jack Shirley, this new album expands upon Loma Prieta's kaleidoscopic discography - 2020's "Continuum b/w Fate," heralded LP's Self Portrait (2015), 2012's I.V. and 2010's Life/Less to name just a few - and is available for pre-order here ahead of the June 30th street date.

