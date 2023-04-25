Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Loma Prieta to Return With New LP 'Last'

Loma Prieta to Return With New LP 'Last'

Their latest— the forthcoming full-length Last— will arrive June 30th.

Apr. 25, 2023  

For nearly two decades, San Francisco's Loma Prieta have evolved in front of our eyes. With each release, they have elevated the post-punk subgenre to high art without abandoning the heart at its core; all serving as an artistic reflection for their personal growth amid the complex world that surrounds us all.

Their latest- the forthcoming full-length Last- will arrive June 30th from Deathwish Inc. A long eight years since their most recent LP, and three years since their excellent Continuum b/w Fate 7inch, Last is comprised of eleven new songs that took shape amid the turbulence the world has collectively faced since.

The emotional tension within each song on Last is palpable; at times unfurling contemplatively with delicate melody while at others, exploding with sonic violence. The songs all give voice to the manic nature of the modern human experience.

Of the new track, Loma Prieta's Sean Leary comments, "'Glare' is a song talking about the two meanings of the word 'glare' and where they intersect. A blinding brightness vs. a hateful stare, more simply, light vs. dark.

Within this, a metaphor about how light and dark play with our sight, same as love and hate cloud our mind; Love and hate are so closely tied in the human psyche, becoming confusingly similar in tone when felt full-on.

Musically, this track runs the gamut of these strong diametric opposites- beginning contemplative, moving into hatred and rage, concluding with bright, cathartic triumph. The track features an appearance by Loma Prieta's longtime friend and collaborator Josh Staples (The New Trust, The Velvet Teen)."

Loma Prieta teased their return in July of last year with the song "Sunlight" which also appears on Last. Recorded at Atomic Garden Studios with Jack Shirley, this new album expands upon Loma Prieta's kaleidoscopic discography - 2020's "Continuum b/w Fate," heralded LP's Self Portrait (2015), 2012's I.V. and 2010's Life/Less to name just a few - and is available for pre-order here ahead of the June 30th street date.

Photo courtesy of the artist.



Blues-Rock Superstar Joe Bonamassa Comes To The Fabulous Fox Theatre, November 1 Photo
Blues-Rock Superstar Joe Bonamassa Comes To The Fabulous Fox Theatre, November 11
On the heels of the release of his sprawling and expansive live concert film and album 'Tales Of Time,' the three-time GRAMMY-nominated guitarist and 25x Billboard chart-topper Joe Bonamassa has announced a 26-date U.S. Fall Tour, which will take him from coast-to-coast and all points in between.
Video: Jake Ybarra Delivers Latest Music Video BloodFire Photo
Video: Jake Ybarra Delivers Latest Music Video 'BloodFire'
Jake Ybarra's latest music video, 'BloodFire,' premiered today. A companion piece to Jake's newest single, the clip is deceptively simple - and compelling.
Warren Zeiders Extends Pretty Little Poison Headlining Tour Photo
Warren Zeiders Extends 'Pretty Little Poison' Headlining Tour
Rising country star Warren Zeiders extends his Pretty Little Poison headlining tour. The 23 new dates will feature A Thousand Horses as tour support and kick off September 15 in Buffalo, NY, and include Warren’s first headlining show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. 
Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y to Play Concert at Webster Hall Photo
Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y to Play Concert at Webster Hall
Grammy® Award-winning producer, songwriter, and rapper Jermaine Dupri, and New Orleans-based rapper and founder of Jet Life Recordings, Curren$y, recently announced they will showcase a live performance of their highly anticipated EP For Motivational Use Only at New York’s infamous Webster Hall on Thursday, May 4th, at 8 PM ET.

From This Author - Michael Major


SCREAM VI to Stream on Paramount+ April 25SCREAM VI to Stream on Paramount+ April 25
April 24, 2023

SCREAM VI, stars Melissa Barrera (“In the Heights”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Yellowjackets”), Jack Champion (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), Henry Czerny (“Mission Impossible”), Mason Gooding (“Booksmart”), Liana Liberato (“The Best of Me”), Dermot Mulroney (“Insidious 3”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), Josh Segarra (“She-Hulk”), and more.
& JULIET to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow& JULIET to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow
April 24, 2023

The cast of & Juliet will perform on Late Night With Seth Meyers tomorrow, April 25. & Juliet's story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including 'Since U Been Gone,' 'Roar,' 'Baby One More Time,' 'Larger Than Life,' 'That's The Way It Is,' 'Can't Stop the Feeling,' and many more.
Bernadette Peters Joins LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE FilmBernadette Peters Joins LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE Film
April 24, 2023

Bernadette Peters has joined the cast of Adam Rifkin’s upcoming western film, Last Train to Fortune. The film will also star Malcolm McDowell, Mary Steenburgen, James Paxton, and Laura Marano.
Warren Zeiders Extends 'Pretty Little Poison' Headlining Tour After Sold-Out Spring RunWarren Zeiders Extends 'Pretty Little Poison' Headlining Tour After Sold-Out Spring Run
April 24, 2023

Rising country star Warren Zeiders extends his Pretty Little Poison headlining tour. The 23 new dates will feature A Thousand Horses as tour support and kick off September 15 in Buffalo, NY, and include Warren’s first headlining show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. 
Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y to Play Concert at Webster HallJermaine Dupri and Curren$y to Play Concert at Webster Hall
April 24, 2023

Grammy® Award-winning producer, songwriter, and rapper Jermaine Dupri, and New Orleans-based rapper and founder of Jet Life Recordings, Curren$y, recently announced they will showcase a live performance of their highly anticipated EP For Motivational Use Only at New York’s infamous Webster Hall on Thursday, May 4th, at 8 PM ET.
share