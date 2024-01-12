Lola Young Kicks Off the New Year With Her Brand New Single 'Wish You Were Dead'

BRIT-nominated South London singer/songwriter Lola Young kicks off the new year with her gritty new single, “Wish You Were Dead” via Day One / Capitol Records.

“Wish You Were Dead” details a toxic relationship and overflows with Lola's sharp, honest storytelling and dynamic vocal performance. Lola's new offering follows her anthemic previous single, “Conceited”, a fan favorite during her recent live shows.

2023 was a stand-out year for Lola Young. It marked the release of her highly-praised project My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely, which showcases her honesty, witty lyricism, and outstanding vocal ability, which undeniably paved the way for her creative expression to shine through and proving she's a multi-faceted artist worth her salt.

The project includes the stand-out viral hit ‘Don't Hate Me', which boasts over 800 million views across social platforms and garnered A-list fans like Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner before its official release. Lola embarked on sold-out dates across Europe, the UK, and the US to support her project.

Lola Young US & Canada Tour 2024 Dates:

March 17 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl

March 19 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

March 20 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

March 22 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd DC

March 23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore

March 26 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop & 1st Ward

March 27 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

March 29 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Other Side

March 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

April 1 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

April 3 - Portland, OR - Holocene

April 5 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

April 6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre