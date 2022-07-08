Lola Kirke Shares New Single 'All I Had to Do'

Singer, songwriter, and actress Lola Kirke has shared her latest single, "All I Had To Do," available now via Third Man Records at all DSPs and streaming services. The song - which follows her acclaimed 2022 sophomore album, Lady For Sale.

"On the way to discovering the more 80s/90s country sound I wanted to capture on Lady for Sale, producer Austin Jenkins and I experimented with other inspirations too," Kirke says. "'All I Had to Do' is a very personal song that takes its cues more from Hejira than The Judds but I love it just the same. I am so happy to get to share it with you all."

Released earlier this year, Lady For Sale saw Kirke building upon the artistic momentum of her 2016 debut EP and 2018's full-length Heart Head West with an invigorating country pop-tinged blend of twangy hooks, glam guitars, high-spirited synth stylings, and the New York/Nashville-based artist's deeply candid, increasingly powerful songcraft.

Produced in Nashville by Austin Jenkins (White Denim, Leon Bridges, Orville Peck), the critically acclaimed LP includes such singles as "Broken Families," "Better Than Any Drug," and "Pink Sky," all joined by official music videos streaming now at YouTube. In addition, Lady For Sale was accompanied by a complete workout video, inspired by Jane Fonda's landmark 1980s aerobics videos and soundtracked by songs from the album, streaming now at YouTube.

Recently seen in the highly praised HBO series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and soon to star in Showtime's upcoming Three Women, Kirke marked the arrival of Lady For Sale with a well-received series of North American live dates. An eagerly awaited tour of Europe and the United Kingdom gets underway in September, with additional shows to be announced soon, For updates, please visit here.

Listen to the new single here: