Lojay Recruits Amapiano Heavyweights for 'Canada'

The single follows on from Lojay’s September single ‘Leader!’.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Rising Afrofusion star Lojay strikes again with irresistible new banger "Canada", out today. Featuring two of Amapiano's biggest players DJ Maphorisa and Kaza De Small, the single follows on from Lojay's September single 'Leader!'.

'Canada' launches with infectious percussive instrumentation, paving the way for Lojay's unique voice to lead listeners through a remarkable journey. Merging his melodic vocal perfectly with the Amapiano vibe created by Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's production, the club-ready heater points towards the dancefloor.

"More than anything 'Canada' was inspired by Lagos and the social culture in the city," Lojay shares about the meaning behind the record. "A lot of relationships have become transactional in Lagos and I wanted to touch on that and take my listeners through and all too familiar story but with a lighthearted perspective. One party wants a good time, the other wants a way out. Demand and Supply."

Discussing what it was like to collaborate with Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, he continues, "Maphorisa and Kabza are African music legends and have been for a long time, so getting the chance to work with them was nothing short of an honor."

"Canada" comes shortly after Lojay's alluring guest performance at Show Dem Camp's Palmwine Festival alongside the scene's biggest players such as Tems, Boj, Ladipoe, Amaarae and Tay Iwar. He's also hot from releasing his last single 'Leader!' which has had widespread support from the likes of BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders, BBC Radio 1Xtra's DJ Target, Apple Music 1's Dotty, as well as spins on Kiss FM, No Signal and Rinse FM.

Clocking up an impressive 210 million combined streams and views, "Monalisa" has become an international sensation, topping charts in over 10 countries and firmly cementing Lojay's position as one to watch.

Originally taken from his joint EP with mega-producer Sarz (Beyoncé, Drake, Wizkid, Burna Boy) titled LV N ATTN, which also featured Nigerian superstar WizKid, the project catapulted Lojay into mainstream consciousness. Following its release, Lojay has gone on to release work with the likes of Ayra Starr, Show Dem Camp, Wizkid, Zlatan and DJ Neptune.

Born and raised in Lagos, Lojay is the fast-rising singer, songwriter and producer with a unique lyrical tone and a musical style that is largely indicative of his Yoruba roots. began creating music as a means of escaping reality and suppressing anxiety. Music allowed him to create beautiful fantasies in his mind, exploring a concept of wellness not just for himself but for his listeners.

A mammoth track to round off an outstanding year, "Canada" is bound to see Lojay reach exciting new heights.

Listen to the new single here:

PHOTO CREDIT: THE ORCHARD



