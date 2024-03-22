Logic1000 Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Mother'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Logic1000 — the alias of Berlin-based producer Samantha Poulter — releases her long awaited debut album Mother via Therapy / Because Music. The album's focus track “Can't Let Go” is one that solidifies Poulter's effortless knack for unshakable hooks. Listen to Mother here.



Mother is, at its core, an ambitious and irresistibly melodic 12-track album. Inspired by entering motherhood for the first time, the album features an array of emerging artists and DJs who reflect Logic1000's mission to bring forth new female talent. Sonically, Mother fuses Poulter's love of 90s pop and R&B with hard-hitting club sounds, creating a world worth reveling in.



Speaking of the album, Poulter says: “The release of my album Mother marks everything I have been working on, both materially and spiritually. It is representative of a time when I broke into a million little pieces and built myself up again, piece by piece. I look back on this period, when Tom and I were writing the album, as the period of my life where the most personal growth had happened. Motherhood stretched me, tied me in a knot, and then untangled me again to reveal a whole new person. I didn't know this was happening at the time, but in retrospect the change and transformation is super clear. I nearly gave up on my dreams, I basically fell into a heap — over and over again. But for the past while, I've been undergoing some pretty serious therapy, and have found my passion and love for music and life again. I love my job, being a mother, my relationship with Tom, the people I surround myself with, my home, and the life I have created for myself. I guess you could say this is our second baby!"

Mother features previously shared singles “Promises (feat. Rochelle Jordan),” which also received the VIP mix treatment, “Grown On Me,” a track The FADER crowned a Song You Need In Your Life, “Self To Blame (Feat. Kayla Blackmon),” which Billboard called “sinewy, gently rising… marrying Y2K R&B and house music,” while “Every Lil (Feat. DJ Plead and MJ Nebreda)” saw praise from KCRW, NYLON, and more.



In tandem with Mother, Logic1000 has taken time to mindfully reconstruct her relationship to the music industry — advocating for a more accessible dance music world for parents, those who are sober, working people, and anyone else seeking to engage with music through her dual podcast and party series called THERAPY. The podcast, titled Logic1000 & Helena Star Present: Therapy, recently aired the second part to a conversation with GRAMMY-nominated and fellow DJ/producer Jayda G. Listen back and subscribe here.



This week, to celebrate Mother's release, Poulter is at the center of Times Square on a Spotify billboard, check it out here. Recently, Logic1000 was asked to guest DJ for a Crack Magazine Mix, who wrote that the “accomplished DJ and producer stepped into the mixing booth to provide some feel-good house heaven.” Poulter also appeared last week on Jack Saunders' BBC Radio 1 “Future Artists” show to share another mixtape, listen to it here and watch her recent Boiler Room b2b with DJ Plead and Big Ever here.

Photo by Jarred Beeler