Loathe Announce Fall 2022 Headline Tour
Tickets for the upcoming tour dates are available now.
LOATHE have announced their Fall 2022 tour plans. The band will embark on a North American headline run in November and December, which kicks off November 10 in Pittsburgh and running through December 17 in Brooklyn. All dates are below. Get tickets here.
What makes this tour supremely special is the fact that the band will perform its masterful album I Let It In and It Took Everything in full.
LOATHE ON TOUR
WITH STATIC DRESS, OMERTA, + PALEDUSK:
11/10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
11/11 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's
11/12 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
11/13 - Chicago, IL - SubT
11/15 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade
11/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam
11/17 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
11/19 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
11/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
11/22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
11/23 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
11/25 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club
11/26 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
11/27 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
11/29 - Mesa, AZ - Underground
12/1 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Room
12/2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
12/3 - Austin, TX - Far Out Lounge
12/4 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live
12/6 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
12/7 - Orlando, FL - Henao Center
12/8 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)
12/9 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
12/10 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
12/11 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
12/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Black Box at Underground Arts
12/14 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
12/15 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater
12/16 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East (Downstairs)
12/17 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere