Loathe Announce Fall 2022 Headline Tour

LOATHE have announced their Fall 2022 tour plans. The band will embark on a North American headline run in November and December, which kicks off November 10 in Pittsburgh and running through December 17 in Brooklyn. All dates are below. Get tickets here.

What makes this tour supremely special is the fact that the band will perform its masterful album I Let It In and It Took Everything in full.

LOATHE ON TOUR

WITH STATIC DRESS, OMERTA, + PALEDUSK:

11/10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

11/11 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

11/12 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

11/13 - Chicago, IL - SubT

11/15 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

11/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam

11/17 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

11/19 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

11/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

11/22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

11/23 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

11/25 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

11/26 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

11/27 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

11/29 - Mesa, AZ - Underground

12/1 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Room

12/2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

12/3 - Austin, TX - Far Out Lounge

12/4 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live

12/6 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

12/7 - Orlando, FL - Henao Center

12/8 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

12/9 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

12/10 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

12/11 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

12/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Black Box at Underground Arts

12/14 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

12/15 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater

12/16 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East (Downstairs)

12/17 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere