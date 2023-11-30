Lo5ive Returns With Funk And Afro House Fusion 'Hangin Up'

The Manchester-based producer and DJ Lo5ive also co-runs the party Kultura.

Nov. 30, 2023

The Manchester-based producer and DJ Lo5ive - who also co-runs the party Kultura - returns with his latest single “Hangin' Up”.

An infectious and down-tempo club banger, during the creation of the track Lo5ive leaned into his multi-genre sensibilities to blend the tones of funky house crossover classics (such as Crazy Cousins'remix of Kyla's ‘Do You Mind?' and Dennis Ferrer's ‘Hey Hey') and fresh Afro house vibes with inspiration from Keinemsuik's ‘Champion'.

With these references in mind, on “Hangin' Up” Lo5ive fuses his trademark cosmic synth sound with UK funky/Afro/Latin percussion in the dembow rhythm and R&B vocals.

 Speaking on the track, Lo5ive says: 

“I wanted it to feel like the sound of UK funky, but from the future. It's been a tough process, mentally and creatively, to be able to push through and get the final result, but I'm very happy to be at the end and to now be able to share it with everyone.”

Earlier this year, Lo5ive has continued to make his mark with releases and edits including “Set Me Free”, a breakbeat edit of SZA's “Smoking on my Ex Pack” and his silky smooth edit of Ojerime's “Give It Up 2 Me”.

These shining displays of the rising producer's sonic dexterity sees him create an irresistible dancefloor singles designed for both funky parties and house raves that have been supported by NME, Crack, Mixmag, Clash, Jaguar on BBC Radio 1 Introducing Dance, T Williams and more.

About Lo5ive Bio

Since storming onto the scene in 2022 with his debut single “Matter Of Time ft. Kim English” and euphoric breakbeat vibe follow up “Fahrenheit”, Lo5ive made his official club DJ debut at Fabric, London. With a penchant for infectious genre blending sets and productions veering between breakbeats, electro, funky, UK bass and Jersey club, Lo5ive has both an authentic yet infectious versatility that sets him out from the crowd. 

Growing up in Shropshire, Lo5ive's earliest introductions to music included West Coast rap and R&B artists like Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill alongside some dance legends including Prodigy, Pizzaman, Josh Wink and Carl Cox.

Teaching himself to DJ hip hop at 15, this soon led to DJing house music and learning to blend properly - taking some of his earliest bookings for friends' house parties and more. Fast forward to finishing school, whilst studying creative music tech at Salford University, he discovered electronic artists Four Tet, Bonobo, Caribou and Maribou State.

At the same time, he also found some like-minded music-loving people, going on to set up his own own party collective and series with them called Kultura - “A collection of creative minds aiming to bring together the diversity of electronic music and club culture.”

Lo5ive Autumn/Winter DJ Dates 

November 24: Kultura (Lo5ive, Belk, Z James, Ynigo) - Ramona, Manchester 

Photo Credit: Luke O’Brien



