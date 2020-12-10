Lo Talker Releases New Single 'Automatic Love'

Today, Athens, GA based Lo Talker unveils "Automatic Love," an upbeat love song mixing the crisp psychedelia of Sgt. Pepper's-era Beatles with the honeyed indie folk of My Morning Jacket. It is the second song Lo Talker has released from their upcoming album Comedy Of Errors which is due out in Spring 2021 through Arts & Crafts.

Andrew Shepard, vocalist and songwriter of the band says "'Automatic Love' is a demented love song from the perspective of someone who has some serious dependency issues. (Hopefully it's not about me...). It's about erasing your own identity to reflect someone else's. Trying to find comfort in someone so not to deal with the uncomfortable things within our spongy, little brains."

Lo Talker released their debut song "No Champagne" in October, to great reviews in the blog community with The Revue saying "this is one of the year's best songs" and Postcard Elba crowing "I couldn't possibly love this song more."

Lo Talker was founded by Shepard who was looking for a fresh start after leading his band Roadkill Ghost Choir for eight years, playing every major festival, an appearance on Late Night With David Letterman and touring alongside Band of Horses. Also joining Shepard in the band are brother Zach (bass), who also played in Roadkill Ghost Choir, as well as Alec Stanley (guitar/keyboard), Rhett Fuller (guitar), and Jeremiah Johnson (drums). The album was produced, mixed, and engineered by longtime friend of the band, Kevin Ratterman, known for his work with similar southern rock inspired indie acts like Jim James, My Morning Jacket, and Strand Of Oaks, at his studio in Los Angeles.

Listen here: