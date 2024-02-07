Lo Moon Release Two New Tracks From Forthcoming Album 'Water' & 'Connecticut'

Lo Moon's forthcoming third studio album, I Wish You Way More Than Luck will be released on April 5.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

Lo Moon Release Two New Tracks From Forthcoming Album 'Water' & 'Connecticut'

Psych-pop four-piece Lo Moon has announced the release of their highly anticipated third studio album, I Wish You Way More Than Luck, to be released April 5 via Thirty Tigers / The Orchard. To coincide with the announcement, the band has revealed two new tracks, including focus single, "Water" and a b-side "Connecticut."

Both tracks were written by Matt Lowell and produced by Mike Davis (Ratboys, Pool Kids, Great Grandpa), with Alan Moulder (Depeche Mode, U2, Ride, The Cure, My Bloody Valentine, The Smashing Pumpkins) mixing the record.

Also released today, the official Saoli Nash-directed music video for "Water." The video's Creative Director, Warren Fu (Daft Punk, The Strokes, Depeche Mode, The Killers), a close friend and frequent collaborator from over the years, directed the band's first music video for "Loveless."

Speaking about "Water," Lo Moon's Matt Lowell reveals, "Since all the songs on our new album were inspired by the moment I found my artistic voice as a teenager, I started Water with the riff on an acoustic guitar. It really reminded me of something I might play when I was sixteen. It felt whimsical and nostalgic and when the band jumped in it felt like refreshing new ground for us.

A couple days before the song appeared I had re-read David Foster Wallace's transcript of a commencement speech he gave at Kenyon College in 2005. It had a much more profound effect on me from the first time I read it, and I thought the last line of the speech I Wish You Way More Than Luck could work perfectly within the musical framework. In some ways the song felt like it came to us, it's hard to explain when those things happen, but we're happy it did."

"Water" and "Connecticut" offer fans the first taste of new music from Lo Moon in 2024, following the release of "Evidence" last year. The track was paired with an official music video, directed by Saoli Nash & Warren Fu.

New music follows the band's recently concluded tour, which included SOLD OUT underplay residencies last fall in Los Angeles, which saw them play four packed-to-the-rafters shows at Zebulon, and three jam-packed shows at the iconic Piano's in New York City's Lower East Side.

Throughout the run, the band was joined by special guests, including Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES (WATCH), Adam Granduciel from The War On Drugs (WATCH), Curt Smith from Tears For Fears (WATCH) and Bartees Strange (WATCH). The band next headed over to the UK and Europe for a fourteen-date run, including four SOLD OUT nights at The Lexington in London.

Lo Moon comprises bassist/keyboardist Crisanta Baker, guitarist Sam Stewart, drummer Sterling Laws, and Lowell, the group's singer, and chief songwriter. The band has toured with everyone from The War on Drugs, Phoenix, Glass Animals and Air to London Grammar, Chvrches, Metric, Muna and The Lemon Twigs.

"Water" and "Connecticut" are available everywhere now.

Lo Moon's forthcoming third studio album, I Wish You Way More Than Luck will be released on April 5. Pre-Order / Save HERE.



