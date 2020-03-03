Liz Phair Announces Tour Dates & Forthcoming Album Title

Today, acclaimed artist and 90's icon of confessional songwriting, Liz Phair, has announced a series of headline dates in May prior to hitting the road opening for Alanis Morissette and Garbage on what has already shaped up to be one of the biggest, most-loved tours of the summer. Besides the 10 headline shows this spring, Liz will also be performing at the Intuition Ale's Spring Festival and a special one-off performance at Mass MoCa Museum.

In tandem with the dates announced, Liz has both named the tour, and unveiled the title of her upcoming album release: her new album Soberish is tentatively set for release later this summer.

Tickets for all shows go on sale this coming Friday morning at 12noon local time.

The last half of 2019 has been nothing but stellar for Phair. Her first book, the memoir of madness called Horror Stories, released by Penguin Random House last October, has received raves reviews, and is on its way to selling over 20,000 copies in a few short months. The LA Times said of the book: "Her memoir is a raw look at fame, motherhood and aging with all the unbridled honesty of the songs that put the singer in the spotlight in the first place." The New York Times also chimed in with "Horror Stories" is more an archipelago of intense episodes of unknowing, with the implicit understanding that life is a wayward, unresolvable business."

October also saw the release of her first new single in almost a decade, "Good Side." The song re-introduced the dynamic team of Liz and producer Brad Wood, as they went back to their winning ways started on her classic breakthrough album Exile in Guyville.

The track went top 20 on the Adult Alternative Radio Chart and remained there into the new year.

In December, she caused a stir again as Liz was announced as the opening act on Alanis Morissette's 2020 Summer Tour "Celebrating 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill" with her other friends and Special Guests Garbage. Ticket sales for the summer's hottest tour package have been nothing short of astounding.

More information at LizPhairOffical.com

SOBERISH TOUR DATES

DATE CITY VENUE

Fri, May 1, 2020 Orlando, FL The Beacham

Sat, May 2, 2020 Jacksonville, FL Intuition Ale Works

Mon, May 4, 2020 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

Tue, May 5, 2020 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre

Wed, May 6, 2020 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Fri, May 8, 2020 Lawrence, KS Liberty Hall

Sat, May 9, 2020 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre

Sun, May 10, 2020 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

Tue, May 12, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater

Wed, May 13, 2020 Washington DC Lincoln Theatre

Sat, May 16, 2020 North Adams, MA MASS MoCA

Sun, May 17, 2020 New York, NY Webster Hall





