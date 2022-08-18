Liz Cass Releases New Single 'Near Miss'

Liz Cass has released her brand new single 'Near Miss', the latest song to be taken from her forthcoming debut album The Words out on October 21st via Ultra Records.

'Near Miss' is a huge electro-pop track with bouncy synths, soaring keys and a propulsive beat. They all join the lush and ethereal vocals of Liz which pair with intoxicating harmonies to create the truly inescapable chorus.

Regarding the single Liz says, "'Near Miss' is about not wanting to give up on someone when they can't figure out what they really want. When you're not ready to let go but have that need to be able to look back and say you gave it everything you had.

"The song shows a different side to me and comes from a less melancholic place. I was in a better headspace when I wrote 'Near Miss' and wanted to reflect that with some really uplifting pop. There's no more wallowing from me... At least for a while!"

'Near Miss' follows the release of singles 'Shaken' and 'Human', both taken from the forthcoming album and which capture a pivotal moment of healing for Liz. Through their warm synth-pop they present an intimate insight into overcoming depression, anxiety and resilience to ADHD.

Playing like a cross between Caroline Polachek and Lana Del Rey, The Words ranges from tracks with rich atmospheric electronics such as the highly emotive 'Side By Side' or the sultry 'Blue', to huge pop hits including the progressive electro-pop of 'Something Real' or the funky 'Confessional', produced and mixed by the legendary David Wrench (Arlo Parks, Let's Eat Grandma, Frank Ocean).

The contrasting shades of The Words reflect a monumental journey. Coming from the darkest depths and stepping into the light, fully embracing the ebbs and flows of life, the album showcases the strength gained from overcoming challenging times and pouring this into honest, heartfelt songs. As Liz Cass declares in the album's opening line, "This is my confessional..."

Listen to the new single here: