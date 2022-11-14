Liz Cass Releases Acclaimed Debut Album 'The Words'

Liz Cass has released her debut album The Words via Ultra Records to great acclaim. Marking the release she has revealed the video for the brand new single 'Confessional'.

The uplifting synth-pop track has been co-produced and mixed by the legendary David Wrench (Arlo Parks, Let's Eat Grandma, Frank Ocean). The video features Killing Eve actor Coline Atterbury, who portrays the blindfolded demon who haunts Liz Cass.

The blindfolded figure, which also features on the album cover, represents finding your way through the dark to tackle lingering past traumas. 'Confessional' is about confronting emotions and subduing that trauma to allow mental strength and healing to prevail.

Regarding the video Liz says, "The video for 'Confessional' shows me reaching a point where I'm feeling brave enough to be honest and show all of myself warts and all, but there are still some demons lurking from past trauma, causing some self-sabotage. Ultimately, we see that in the end I decide to leave my demons at the door. I close it behind me and leave the blindfolded figure out in the cold."

'Confessional' follows the release of previous single 'Something Real', which proved a radio hit on both sides of the Atlantic, receiving spins on iHeartRADIO while gaining great support at Radio 1 with plays from Jack Saunders, Mollie King and Kerrie Cosh. The album features further singles including 'Near Miss', 'Shaken' and 'Human'. The acclaimed releases have seen Liz receive support from the likes of The Independent, Notion, Clash, Wonderland and many more.

The Words captures a pivotal moment for Liz and plays as a process of healing. Through its warm synths and bouncy electro-pop it presents an intimate insight into overcoming depression, anxiety and resilience to ADHD.

The album represents breaking from the darkest depths and stepping into the light, fully embracing the ebbs and flows of life to showcase the strength gained from overcoming challenging times and pouring this into honest, heartfelt songs. As Liz Cass declares in the album's opening line, "This is my confessional..."

Speaking about the album Liz says, "When I think about the journey of writing The Words, I feel all kinds of emotions and it feels quite surreal that it's now out in the world. I didn't start out with the intention of writing an album. I didn't even know if I was capable of that. The writing sessions with Ed Graves at Rainbow Wood Studios in Bath became my sanctuary and escape.

"The sessions became a vehicle for processing life experiences that had been challenging, a way to heal and a way to find a way back to myself. It gradually became easy, pouring all of myself into the music. Three years later and these 12 songs that make up The Words feel like a diary of musical therapy sessions! Documenting my highs, lows, things I find ugly about myself, my hopes and fears and my loves and losses."

Watch the new music video here: