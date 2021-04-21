Livingmore Releases New Single & Video 'Got Me Feelin' Like'

Rising Los Angeles-based female-fronted alternative rock band Livingmore has released their new single "Got Me Feelin' Like," the latest off their forthcoming sophomore full-length studio album Take Me, out Friday, May 21st via Nomad Eel Records. PRESS HERE to listen. "Got Me Feelin' Like" tells the story of a larger-than-life "rhinestone cowboy" character envisioned by lead vocalist Alex Moore as showcased in the song's official music video. Watch the "Got Me Feelin' Like" video below, directed by Eric Michael Schrader, Kevin T. Miller and Moore, which first premiered with PopMatters.

Take Me will be available digitally and on CD and opaque turquoise vinyl. Vinyl and CD pre-orders are available now via the band's website; vinyl orders include an instant download of lead single "Sharp" - PRESS HERE.

"'Got Me Feelin' Like' has to do with someone being drunk off their own ego and nothing can ruin their time, even though their life isn't where they want it to be today - it doesn't matter!," shares Moore. "The video is very much a direct representation of what the song is lyrically about. I enjoy mixing reality with fantasy. Daydreams are sometimes grander than where we're actually standing."

"Got Me Feelin' Like" follows the release of Livingmore's disco-rock single "Sharp," the opening track of the forthcoming collection. "Sharp" is a celebration of life and self-expression, inspired by the idea of how our different energies mix with the wardrobe we wear allowing us to feel comfortable expressing ourselves. The song has received early support from Glide Magazine, Culture Collide, Buzz Bands, SiriusXM's Little Steven's Underground Garage and LA's KCSN, among others. PRESS HERE to watch the official music video for "Sharp."

Anchored by glossy guitar and under the glow of neon keys, Livingmore convert kinetic motion into instantly irresistible rock anthems that shimmer, shine, and soar all at once. The quartet - Alex Moore [vocals/guitar], Spencer Livingston [guitar/vocals], Mike Schadel [drums/keys], and Rodrigo Moreno [bass] - is ready to move listeners more than ever with Take Me. Produced by Schadel and mixed and mastered by Josiah Mazzaschi (Built To Spill, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Light FM), the 11-track album, recorded at Livingmore's own studio, marks the band's most collaborative body of work as well as their most personal, with an overall message of following your unique path.

Livingmore first came to life in 2014 when Alex and Spencer began collaborating while bonding over a wide swath of influences, including Garbage, The Hives, Roy Orbison, Modest Mouse, Wilco, Radiohead, The Cure, The Smiths, and more. As the duo continued to write, Mike and Rodrigo eventually joined the fold, and the group's 2015 self-titled EP, Livingmore, gained traction online. Between countless packed shows and a performance at SXSW, the band dropped their first full-length album, OK To Land, in 2018, igniting a buzz. Since their debut, Livingmore has independently amassed over 2 million total streams along with media support from the likes of Interview Magazine, Nylon, Paste, Music Connection, PopCrush, Clash, Earmilk and more. With Take Me, the members of Livingmore are opening up like never before, inviting all to join on the rollercoaster ride and its non-conformist path.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Joseph Cultice