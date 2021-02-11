Livestream Concert Platform TourGigs Announces Valentine's Day Concerts With Josh Groban And Air Supply

Livestream concert experience industry leader TourGigs has announced multiple major upcoming shows in 2021 including two Valentine's Day concerts with Josh Groban and Air Supply, in addition to a partnership with iconic Austin-based blues venue Antone's to produce various livestream shows this year. Also in the pipeline: a documentary on the Monterey Pop Festival's 50th Anniversary. Coming off the exponential growth of a record-setting year in the streaming industry, TourGigs provides unmatched audio and visual artistic quality to create an intimate fan opportunity previously only experienced in person as today's current landscape still demands innovative opportunities to experience live events safely.

Led by music industry veterans, TourGigs exists to capture live experiences with a mission to put fans in the moment - whether or not they were there in person. With past projects encompassing the likes of Pearl Jam, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, String Cheese Incident and many more, TourGigs brings top acts straight to living rooms across the globe. Its state-of-the-art streaming service and full-service ticketing platform helps a wide range of key players in the live event space to maximize the power of their content for fans - serving brands, agencies, promoters, artists, labels, managers, venues, festivals and beyond.

2020 was a record year for TourGigs' revenue and deals with major artists. Some highlights from 2020 projects:

Josh Groban's very first livestream concert (June 2020). After overwhelming success, four shows were added to reach his global audience, streamed internationally to 85 countries. This led to TourGigs' ongoing work with Groban, which included his first holiday concert in December 2020 and upcoming shows in 2021. "(Danny Clinch's) work is brilliant as a photographer, documentarian, and as a capturer of what it is we are so lucky to do in the music realm," said Groban during an Instagram Live conversation with Clinch on February 4, 2021. "Now (he's) taken us to another level of gratitude because (we have) the opportunity through TourGigs to provide really high quality concerts in ways that are actually safe to do so and ways that we all feel connected. ...It's strangely poetic... we're in our box, in our location... and we're singing for thousands of people in 80 countries, everyone is in their own box. ...We didn't know how it would feel, and yet we found a way to still make it feel connected."

Trans-Siberian Orchestra's First-Ever Livestream Event: Christmas Eve & Other Stories (December 2020) - One of the largest ticketed pay-per-view events in North America and among the top five pay-per-view ticketed events worldwide in 2020, TSO's broad fan base showed up across the globe from over 100 countries. TSO has played live to over 17 million people and they are one of the top touring acts on the road every year. "Tourgigs opened our eyes to what could be the future of live-streaming," said TSO Manager Adam Lind.

The Jungle Show featuring Billy F. Gibbons, Jimmie Vaughan, Chris Layton, Sue Foley and Mike Flanigan: Streaming Live from Antone's in Austin, Texas on New Year's Eve 2020. A supergroup and a rip-roaring jaw-dropping annual event that, until now, you could only experience in person at Antone's Nightclub. Said Gibbons: "We were anticipating the presentation of this year's feature of 'The Jungle Show' again and, of course, this year wasn't like previous years so necessity, being a mother, directed us to the folks at TourGigs. They helped us get the show off the ground and the result was witnessed by many thousands more than had ever experienced any of our previous nights with 'The Jungle Show.' We had lemons and TourGigs helped us make the tastiest, most rockin' lemonade imaginable. Bravo!"

Leon Bridges - G7 Entertainment Marketing hired TourGigs to film a virtual private event for IBM in 2020. TourGigs also produced Bridges' Red Rocks live event for Columbia Records and Apple Music. Said Rick Whetsel of G7 Entertainment Marketing: "The TourGigs team was able to coordinate a shoot and deliver some amazing content, even with all of the challenges presented by COVID-19. I won't hesitate to reach out to them again and actually look forward to working with them on another project soon."

UPCOMING SHOWS:

A Night In With Josh Groban

Sunday, Feb. 14 | 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET

Get access at www.joshgroban.com/livestream/valentines

Sunday, Feb 14 | 8 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. GMT/London, 8 p.m. AEST/Sydney

Get access at www.airsupplymusic.com

Who's Behind TourGigs?

TourGigs Creative Director, premier music photographer and three-time GRAMMY Award nominee Danny Clinch has photographed iconic images and filmed a wide range of artists, from Johnny Cash to Tupac Shakur, Bjork to Bruce Springsteen. He has directed music videos for Willie Nelson, Pearl Jam, John Legend, Avett Brothers and Dave Matthews Band among others, and music documentaries and concert films including 2006's Skin & Bones featuring the Foo Fighters, several films from the Bonaroo Music Festival, and many more. Clinch's creative eye and unobtrusive approach have become the foundation of TourGigs' style.

Renowned Tour Manager, Sunday Supper Management Group and Sunday Supper Records Owner and TourGigs Head of Artist Relations & Tour Logistics Trey Allen was introduced to the industry through his time working with Bill Graham Presents, and has since been sharpening his skills in all touring capacities with many bands for over two decades all over the world. His unparalleled experience and professionalism in a live concert setting has framed the guidelines of work and behavior for TourGigs' crew at each show.

TourGigs Chief Operating Officer & Producer Sean T. Barnicle is an Intel-trained software entrepreneur with 25 years of high tech success. Leading the company's operations and projects, Barnicle has produced live events and films with artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Bruno Mars, Pearl Jam, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Josh Groban, Leon Bridges, Umphrey's Mcgee, Jack Johnson, John Butler Trio, Gov't Mule, Kevin Gates, The Revivalists, and many more. He also has executed complex projects and revenue growth with clients including C3, Live Nation, YETI, YouTube, Facebook, IBM, Apple Music, Sony Music, and many more. Barnicle's passion for live music and building successful technology organizations fuels TourGigs.

"TourGigs always knew this was interesting," said Barnicle. "And no matter the reason - pandemic, or 'I have to work tomorrow morning' - having a virtual ticket for fan convenience was going to be valuable to artists. Last year validated that our clients can develop stunning content, valuable data, and also generate five to seven-figure checks all from the same project."

"TourGigs' organic approach and openness to the ever-changing industry has allowed us to strategize with each client and map out a successful plan that will work with all clients," added Allen.

"It isn't some set it and forget it process," said Clinch. "It's knowing the client, and the room, and capturing something special in a way that resonates with their audience."

TourGigs exists to enhance the live music experience and give fans, artists, managers, and labels the show they deserve through a centralized platform that results in a uniquely intimate fan experience right at home in the living room. Led by premier music photographer Danny Clinch, renowned tour manager Trey Allen, and software entrepreneur Sean T. Barnicle, the TourGigs team takes pride in documenting artists' live moments through cinematic streaming. Highly adaptive to clients' content vision and data goals, TourGigs offers a full range of creative streaming and film solutions for sound stages, studios, festivals, venues and live tours of all sizes - producing a wealth of content for artists, data and virtual ticket sales to help fuel the bottom line. With a lifetime of relationships in the music industry and beyond, TourGigs finds the right partners for every project to help maximize the power of their content for fans, serving brands, agencies, promoters, artists, labels, managers, venues, and beyond. For more information and to get access to live events, visit www.tourgigs.com.

