Liverpool Garage-Punks YOBS Release New Single 'Cyanide' Ahead Of Debut Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Liverpool misfits YOBS are today dropping the incendiary two-minute ripper ‘Cyanide' from their self-titled debut album, due out May 3rd on Fuzz Club. Following last year's debut with ‘Fortune Teller b/w Cemetery Man' and recent single ‘Wasted', you can watch the video for ‘Cyanide' below.



Taking no prisoners, YOBS deal in hard-edged, primitive garage-punk salvos that race by with a bludgeoning intensity. It's an abrasive rock'n'roll that will leave your bones rattling as much as your speakers. Whilst rooted in a scuzzy hedonism – see the aptly-titled lead single ‘Wasted' – the YOBS LP doesn't shy away from more serious subject matter, as is the case of caustic noise-rocker ‘Cyanide' which is inspired by the tragic story of Alan Turing. Front-man Joey Ackland says of the track:



“Cyanide is a song Ali [bassist Alex Smith] wrote the music and I wrote the lyrics to, back when we had a short-lived band called Teenage Crimewave. Lyric-wise I had just read an article on the scientist, Alan Turing. For those who don't know, Turing was a scientist and Mathematician, and who is credited for being the father of AI, and who happened to be gay. It was illegal back then and he was ordered by the court to undergo chemical castration injections to lower his libido. He ended up taking his life by poisoning himself with Cyanide. The song comes from the angle of one of the angry mob who stalked him, and stopped him living a normal life. It's a proper sonically driven, fast paced rock n roll tune!”



Emerging out of the rubble of the now-defunct Liverpool bands Weird Sex (Roadkill Records) and Ohmns, YOBS was kick-started in 2022 and is made up of Joey Ackland (Vocals), Alex Smith (Bass/Vocals), Michael Quinlan (Guitar/Vocals) and George Gebbie (Drums). Their debut full-length, recorded in four days at Hackney Road Studios with “our master and mate” James Aparicio, arrives off the back of a 2023 spent playing rowdy, ear-ringing shows with the likes of A Place To Bury Strangers, Mark Sultan, C.O.F.F.I.N, Alien Nosejob and more.

UPCOMING YOBS SHOWS

April 19 - Liverpool, UK @ Quarry

May 3-4 - Eindhoven, NL @ Fuzz Club Festival

June 22 - Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers