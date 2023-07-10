'Live at G. Bluey's Juke Joint NYC' Sets September Release

Gulf Coast Records announces a September 8 release date for Live at G. Bluey’s Juke Joint NYC,  the label debut live double-CD set from New York City-based blues guitar slinger Popa Chubby’s (aka “The Beast from the East”). The album’s first single, “Motorcycle Mama,” and its accompanying video will both be available on July 21, as will the album’s digital pre-order.

The new album was recorded at G. Bluey’s Juke Joint in Long Island City, New York, on October 24 and 25, 2022, and features Popa Chubby (guitar and vocals), backed by his all-star “Beast Band,” which consists of Mike Merritt - bass (Conan O’Brien, Billy Gibbons); Mike Dimeo - keyboards (Johnny Winter, Tommy James); and Stefano Giudici - drums.

“This record is a reunion in a lot of ways,” stated Popa Chubby. “Rejoining with my long-time ally and bassist extraordinaire Mike Merritt and recording in my old Manny’s Car Wash engineer Glen Forrest’s studio. The icing on the cake was Mike Dimeo on keys. Add the Centurion Stefano Giudici on drums and you’ve got some heavy blues rock! It’s a live best of for the ages!”

Gulf Coast Records also plans to release two additional singles from Live at G. Bluey’s Juke Joint NYC: “Another Ten Years Gone” and “I Can’t See the Light of Day.” 

“In the early ‘90s, Popa Chubby was the house band at New York City’s Manny’s Car Wash,” says the man, himself. “I hosted the jam every Sunday that saw everyone from the Allman Brothers, Stephen Stills, Joe Sample, Odetta and many more pass through. The apprentice Soundman was Glen Forrest. I had a small recording studio in the West Village and I hired Glen to work for me.

He proved himself beyond my expectations and with great vision and perseverance set out to create the ultimate recording environment. He landed in Long Island City, New York, where he holds court over three floors of a building which house the studio, lounges, art galleries and warehouse. We recorded the record there because it gave us a great vibe, sound and an intimate live in the studio setting.”

Born Ted Horowitz, Popa Chubby is a long-time, New York City veteran blues rocker, who also produced and mixed his upcoming new album.  He’s been hard-rocking the blues in his fierce and soulful way for more than 35 years. Over the course of his career, he has been a force to be reckoned with on the guitar, and his tempestuous, soulful playing has never been more powerful.

An imposing figure with a shaven head, tattooed arms, a goatee and a performance style he describes as “the Stooges meets Buddy Guy, Motörhead meets Muddy Waters and Jimi Hendrix meets Robert Johnson,” Popa Chubby is an endearing character who has become one of the genre’s most popular figures.

His career has always been about moving forward and carving a place for himself in the imposing terrain of the music business, overcoming odds to continue growing and maturing as a creative force. He has built a constantly increasing base of fans across the world, where in many territories he is a star.

A native New Yorker, his first gigs were in the NYC punk scene as a guitarist for what he reflects was a "crazy Japanese special effects performance artist in a kimono called ‘Screaming Mad George,’ who had a horror-movie inspired show.” Right from the start, he was immersed in rock ‘n’ roll as theater, and learned from George and others playing CBGB’s at the time that included the Ramones, the Cramps, Richard Hell, whose band -the Voidoids - he joined, that rock ‘n’ roll should be dangerous. He reflects, "Musicians like the Ramones and the Sex Pistols weren’t just bands. They were a threat to society."

The blues, however, was the foundation of his playing style. He recalls, "Since I’d grown up on Hendrix, Cream and Led Zeppelin, when I started playing blues in New York clubs I understood that the blues should be dangerous, too. It wasn’t just from playing in punk bands. Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters were dangerous men. They’d cut or shoot you if they thought it was necessary, and Little Walter packed a gun and wouldn’t hesitate to use it. That danger is a real part of the blues and I keep it alive in my music.”

In addition to some extensive touring this summer in Europe to support the release of Live at G. Bluey’s Juke Joint NYC, Popa Chubby and the Beast Band have set many summer/fall shows in the USA, too.

Popa Chubby U.S. Tour Dates

7/29 Snowshoe, West Virginia - Blues and Brews Festival 

8/11 Lincoln, Rhode Island - Wolfs Den Twin Rivers Casino 

8/12 Scarborough, Maine - The Brick House 

8/25 Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania - Mauch Chunk Opera House 

8/26 Long Branch, New Jersey Jazz and Blues Fest 

9/2 New Rochelle, New York - Summer Concert Series 

9/8 Marlboro, New York- The Falcon 

9/9 Phoenixville- Pennsylvania - - Phoenixville Blues Fest 

9/13 Phoenix, Arizona - The Rhythm Room 

9/14 San Diego, California - Humphrey’s 

9/15 Ventura, California - Venue TBA 

9/16 Arcadia, California - Matt Denny’s Ale House 

9/17 Long Beach, California - Malainey’s 

9/18 Tarzana, California - Maui Sugar Mill 

9/22 New York, New York- Iridium 

9/23 Syracuse, New York - Ace of Clubs 

10/6 Piermont, N.Y- The Turning Point 

10/7 Stanhope, New Jersey- Stanhope House 

Additional dates forthcoming….



