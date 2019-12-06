Liv McCormick Releases Powerful Rendition of Joni Mitchell's 'River'

Rising pop artist Liv McCormick released a powerful rendition of Joni Mitchell's song "River" today - just in time for the holidays. A song close to her heart, "'River' was a very special song to record," McCormick told Teen Music Insider, who premiered the video for the track yesterday (12/5). "I think the video gives a new perspective."

Watch the cover below.

"The inspiration for the video came from my lovely obsession with lights," said McCormick, of the video's concept. "I love string lights and respect anything that is not the typical lighting in a room."

While new to the music scene, McCormick has vocals that exhibit both soft-pop reassurance, and the power of a musical theatre belt, offering something in the sphere of contemporary music that many artists of her ilk and age can't. She is audaciously herself. Not chasing a sound or a mode; simply pursuing who she is through music, wherever that might take her.

Liv McCormick can scarcely remember a time when she wasn't singing. Hailing from Long Island, New York, she was performing Broadway tunes as early as age five, and hasn't stopped making noise since. Whilst still in the middle of a school career of band, theatre and pop choir she was also building a music career; writing, recording, and performing her own music, and making a splash with industry pros all the while.

Now eighteen, she is a fully fledged recording artist with a packed release schedule, and the world cannot wait to get behind her. McCormick's diligence and work acumen have always been the driving force behind her success.

Listen to the cover of "River" here:

Photo Credit: Darling Juliet





