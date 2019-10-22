Little Dragon Shares New Track & Announce 2020 Tour Dates

Little Dragon returns with new single "Tongue Kissing" and the announcement of a massive 2020 European and North American tour. The new track is four minutes of glittering, off-kilter pop, which sees front-woman Yukimi Nagano muse on embracing life's challenges head-on. "The song is very much about taking brave steps," explain the band. "Facing your own demons and tongue kissing with life in a way, not holding back but going all in with all that it entails, every moment in your face." Listen to "Tongue Kissing" below!

Adored by fans for their expansive, joyous live shows, Little Dragon will embark on a huge run of live dates across Europe and North America for 2020. Tickets for all shows will be on sale this Friday, October 25 at www.little-dragon.net.

Little Dragon is a singular band who are never content to rest on their laurels. "Tongue Kissing" follows a career of forward-thinking albums-including breakout Ritual Union and the GRAMMY-nominated Nabuma Rubberband-as well as an impressive, diverse list of collaborations with equally groundbreaking artists like Gorillaz, SBTRKT, BADBADNOTGOOD, Flume, Kaytranada, De La Soul, DJ Shadow, Tinashe, Mac Miller, Big Boi, Faith Evans, and more.

LITTLE DRAGON 2020 TOUR DATES

Mar 09 Stockholm, Sweden - Berns

Mar 10 Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA

Mar 12 Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg

Mar 13 Warsaw, Poland - Niebo

Mar 15 Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

Mar 16 Vienna, Austria - Flex

Mar 18 Zurich, Switzerland - Mascotte

Mar 19 Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31

Mar 21 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

Mar 23 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

Mar 25 Paris, France - Gaîté Lyrique

Mar 26 London, UK - 02 Brixton Academy

Apr 15 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Apr 18 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Apr 20 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Apr 21 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Apr 22 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Apr 24 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

Apr 25 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Apr 27 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

Apr 28 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

Apr 29 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

May 01 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

May 02 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

May 04 Seattle, WA - Showbox

May 05 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

May 06 Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

May 08 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

May 09 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

May 11 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC

May 12 San Diego, CA - House of Blues





