Little Dragon Shares New Track & Announce 2020 Tour Dates
Little Dragon returns with new single "Tongue Kissing" and the announcement of a massive 2020 European and North American tour. The new track is four minutes of glittering, off-kilter pop, which sees front-woman Yukimi Nagano muse on embracing life's challenges head-on. "The song is very much about taking brave steps," explain the band. "Facing your own demons and tongue kissing with life in a way, not holding back but going all in with all that it entails, every moment in your face." Listen to "Tongue Kissing" below!
Adored by fans for their expansive, joyous live shows, Little Dragon will embark on a huge run of live dates across Europe and North America for 2020. Tickets for all shows will be on sale this Friday, October 25 at www.little-dragon.net.
Little Dragon is a singular band who are never content to rest on their laurels. "Tongue Kissing" follows a career of forward-thinking albums-including breakout Ritual Union and the GRAMMY-nominated Nabuma Rubberband-as well as an impressive, diverse list of collaborations with equally groundbreaking artists like Gorillaz, SBTRKT, BADBADNOTGOOD, Flume, Kaytranada, De La Soul, DJ Shadow, Tinashe, Mac Miller, Big Boi, Faith Evans, and more.
LITTLE DRAGON 2020 TOUR DATES
Mar 09 Stockholm, Sweden - Berns
Mar 10 Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA
Mar 12 Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg
Mar 13 Warsaw, Poland - Niebo
Mar 15 Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
Mar 16 Vienna, Austria - Flex
Mar 18 Zurich, Switzerland - Mascotte
Mar 19 Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31
Mar 21 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
Mar 23 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
Mar 25 Paris, France - Gaîté Lyrique
Mar 26 London, UK - 02 Brixton Academy
Apr 15 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Apr 18 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Apr 20 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Apr 21 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Apr 22 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Apr 24 Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
Apr 25 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Apr 27 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater
Apr 28 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
Apr 29 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
May 01 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
May 02 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
May 04 Seattle, WA - Showbox
May 05 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
May 06 Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
May 08 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
May 09 Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
May 11 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC
May 12 San Diego, CA - House of Blues