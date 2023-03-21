Little Big Announce Their Live Return to America Ahead of New Music

The influential punk-pop-rave band Little Big announce a 16-date American tour in June. Known for their super-viral iconic music videos, Little Big's front people Ilya "Ilich" Prusikin and Sonya Tayurskaya are thrilled to bring their spectacular live shows to USA, starting in Miami on June 9th.

Leading up to the tour, they will be celebrating their 10-year anniversary on April 1st, 2023, and release a brand new song and music video "Pendejo" on April 12th.

The Saint Petersburg-born band has an avid worldwide fanbase and is known for their collaborations with international artists such as Oliver Tree, Tommy Cash, Finch Asozial, Dillon Francis, Clean Bandit and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Their music videos count over 3 billion views and "Skibidi" became their most popular video with more than 667 million views. Their single "UNO" is also a record breaker - it became the most viewed video in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest with an impressive 266 million views.

Last year, on March 3rd, 2022, Little Big packed up their bags and left their Moscow homes, and moved to Los Angeles. All because of their moral conviction and position against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Little Big North American tour:

6.09 - Miami, FL @ Sport of Kings

6.10 - Orlando, FL @ Level13

6.11 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

6.14 - Washington, DC @ Karma Lounge

6.15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Admore Hall

6.16 - New York, NY @ Melrose Ballroom

6.17 - Boston, MA @ Royale

6.18 - Chicago, IL @ Joe's Live

6.22 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

6.23 - Austin, TX @ Come & Take It Live

6.25 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theatre

6.27 - Phoenix, AZ @ tba

6.28 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

6.29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Avalon Hollywood

6.30 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

7.01 - San Francisco, CA @ Roccapulco