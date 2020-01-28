Listen to Steven Sater on The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales

Steven Sater is a two time Tony Award winning, Olivier Award winning, and Grammy Award winning, writer and author of shows such as Murder at the Gates, Alice by Heart, and of course, Spring Awakening. He is now also the author of Alice by Heart the novel, being released on Feb 4th, 2020.

Born in Evansville Indiana, Steven didn't have a childhood like most. An injury left him bed ridden where he taught himself ancient greek and started writing his first plays. This has now resulted in some of the most beloved musicals of all time, such as Spring Awakening. His latest project is the release of his new book, based off of his musical, Alice by Heart, inspired by the story of Alice in Wonderland.

In this episode, they discuss:

Growing up as a 'bubble boy', being unable to attend school

Jumping off a 3rd floor balcony in college to escape a fire

His life at Princeton University, and how it pointed him towards his career

How he keeps himself centered, and his involvement in Soka Gakkai International where he met both his wife and Duncan Sheik

Where the idea for Spring Awakening came from

