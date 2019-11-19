Listen to SEGO's New Song 'Neon Me Out'

American-rock group Sego's "Neon Me Out" track has been featured in the latest Jack Daniels Honey commercial. "Neon Me Out" is the first song on the band's latest LP, Sego Sucks.

This month continues to be a busy one for Sego as they will also be playing a special home show at The Hi Hat in Los Angeles on November 23rd. They will be performing in "Surround Sound" which has all four members performing on separate stages surrounding the audience. More information below. This month also SEGO release a cover of iconic English rock band, Spacehog, "In The Meantime." The release was the 4th in a series of covers in 2019, following "Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?", "YAH.", "Walking The Cow."

Today, Sego also announce their performance at Treefort Music Fest, March 25-29 in Boise, Idaho. More information available here.

Sego's LP Sego Sucks is out now via Roll Call Records. This year they were featured on, NPR's All Songs Considered, Billboard, Consequence Of Sound. Under The Radar, and more. The band's album title originates from what started out as a hashtag from some disgruntled audience member, 'Sego Sucks' ended up encapsulating the ethos behind this entire record.

Listen to "Neon Me Out" here:

Photo Cred: Marcello Ambriz





