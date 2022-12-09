Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Listen To Justin Courtney Pierre's New EP 'Permanent Midnight'

It was produced & engineered by Jacob Carlson at Defhaus Studios.

Dec. 09, 2022  

Justin Courtney Pierre shares his brand-new EP 'Permanent Midnight' - the fourth and final installment of an ambitious series commenced in 2021.

From an early premiere with Under The Radar, "'Permanent Midnight' finds Pierre once again in a reflective mood, exploring aging, fatherhood, family, and longing via strikingly personal narratives... After a long wait for the final entry in Pierre's series of EPs, it traces a heartwarming portrait of perseverance and warmth, tributing all of the people who pushed him through his battles."

Produced & engineered by Jacob Carlson at Defhaus Studios, the project kicked off with jangly lead single "House Of Strangers," followed by tender indie-rock ballad, "So Beautiful And Difficult."

After releasing his solo debut album 'In The Drink' in 2018, the Motion City Soundtrack frontman commenced the four-part EP series with 'An Anthropologist on Mars' (March 2021), 'The Price Of Salt' (July 2021) and 'Ghost World' (November 2021). Woven together with deeply personal narratives penned by the artist himself.

Listen to the new EP here:



Michael Major


