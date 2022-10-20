Lissie Shares 'Night Moves (Morgan Page Throwback Mix)'

On September 16, Midwestern multi-talented tour de force Lissie released her anticipated Americana-tinged indie folk album Carving Canyons via Lionboy Records, receiving acclaim spanning Forbes, MTV, No Depression, Voice of America, FLOOD, Under The Radar, Americana Highways, and more. Today, she shares the electrifying Morgan Page Throwback Mix of key single "Night Moves."

The original version of the track proved to be an immediate fan favorite, feeling like a modern take on a lost Stevie Nicks classic.

Morgan Page's remix stays true to the structure of the album version, keeping Lissie's husky, yearning vocal at the forefront while giving the song a reborn energy with his energizing electronica and pulsating, dance floor-ready beat. Lissie and Morgan Page are frequent collaborators, including his track "The Longest Road," which subsequently amassed 40 million streams after a remix courtesy of Deadmau5.

Lissie shares, "I'm so happy to be back working with Morgan. I absolutely love his take on "Night Moves!" Ever since we created "The Longest Road" together, I feel like magic always happens when we join forces. Morgan has been a long-time, trusted collaborator. He elevates my voice & message and for that I'm grateful!"

Lissie appeared in the TV shows Twin Peaks & Loudermilk. She co-owns a pop music genre themed popcorn company Otts Pops Indie Pop as well as living on, managing & conserving 45 acres in NE Iowa.

Her new collection is a sonic comfort as it simultaneously charts the ripples caused by heartbreak and loneliness as well as what happens when the soul perseveres amidst pain. Produced by Curt Schneider (Patty Smyth, Lucero), Carving Canyons is another step in an impressive career that opens up endless possibilities for what's to come.

Fans will have a chance to experience Lissie's captivating live show on her extensive North American tour, which will make stops in Los Angeles, NYC, Chicago, Philadelphia, Iowa City, DC and more.

Listen to the new single here:

North American Tour Dates

10/20: San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/21: Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/22: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's

10/29: Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall

10/30: Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/2: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/3: Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

11/5: Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre

11/6: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/1: Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

12/2: Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

12/3: Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel

12/8: Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

12/9: Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo

12/10: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue