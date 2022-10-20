Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lissie Shares 'Night Moves (Morgan Page Throwback Mix)'

Lissie Shares 'Night Moves (Morgan Page Throwback Mix)'

The track is from her indie folk album Carving Canyons.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  

On September 16, Midwestern multi-talented tour de force Lissie released her anticipated Americana-tinged indie folk album Carving Canyons via Lionboy Records, receiving acclaim spanning Forbes, MTV, No Depression, Voice of America, FLOOD, Under The Radar, Americana Highways, and more. Today, she shares the electrifying Morgan Page Throwback Mix of key single "Night Moves."

The original version of the track proved to be an immediate fan favorite, feeling like a modern take on a lost Stevie Nicks classic.

Morgan Page's remix stays true to the structure of the album version, keeping Lissie's husky, yearning vocal at the forefront while giving the song a reborn energy with his energizing electronica and pulsating, dance floor-ready beat. Lissie and Morgan Page are frequent collaborators, including his track "The Longest Road," which subsequently amassed 40 million streams after a remix courtesy of Deadmau5.

Lissie shares, "I'm so happy to be back working with Morgan. I absolutely love his take on "Night Moves!" Ever since we created "The Longest Road" together, I feel like magic always happens when we join forces. Morgan has been a long-time, trusted collaborator. He elevates my voice & message and for that I'm grateful!"

Lissie appeared in the TV shows Twin Peaks & Loudermilk. She co-owns a pop music genre themed popcorn company Otts Pops Indie Pop as well as living on, managing & conserving 45 acres in NE Iowa.

Her new collection is a sonic comfort as it simultaneously charts the ripples caused by heartbreak and loneliness as well as what happens when the soul perseveres amidst pain. Produced by Curt Schneider (Patty Smyth, Lucero), Carving Canyons is another step in an impressive career that opens up endless possibilities for what's to come.

Fans will have a chance to experience Lissie's captivating live show on her extensive North American tour, which will make stops in Los Angeles, NYC, Chicago, Philadelphia, Iowa City, DC and more.

Listen to the new single here:

North American Tour Dates

10/20: San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
10/21: Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
10/22: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's
10/29: Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall
10/30: Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/2: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
11/3: Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
11/5: Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre
11/6: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/1: Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
12/2: Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood
12/3: Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel
12/8: Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
12/9: Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo
12/10: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue




From This Author - Michael Major


PONY Shares New Single 'French Class'PONY Shares New Single 'French Class'
October 20, 2022

Canadian duo PONY released their newest single, “French Class.” The band, composed of Sam Bielanski and her partner/collaborator Pretty Matty, create gorgeous pop-centric songs and melodies they describe as perfect music to play in a throwback teen-age rom-com. Listen to the new single now!
2022 Key West Film Festival Announces Line Up2022 Key West Film Festival Announces Line Up
October 20, 2022

To open the festival, Daniel Craig returns in GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MURDER MYSTERY, from the surprise 2019 hit Knives Out, reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc, heading off to Greece with a new case to crack and a fresh ensemble of suspects to rattle (Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson).
Nashville's Palm Ghosts Share New Single 'Silent Fall'Nashville's Palm Ghosts Share New Single 'Silent Fall'
October 20, 2022

The band's Joseph Lekkas says, ''Silent Fall' is about two lovers that are grateful to discover they could still love at all. Knowing soon their fantasy world will collapse, they beg the moment to last if even only in memory. The track and its accompanying video, which was directed by the band's Ben Douglas. Plus, check out tour dates!
The HISTORY Channel to Premiere New MOUNTAIN MEN SeriesThe HISTORY Channel to Premiere New MOUNTAIN MEN Series
October 20, 2022

The eight-part series tests some of the world’s top marksmen and markswomen by using centuries-old historical weapons like primitive knives, bows and firearms. Competitors will navigate several distance, precision, and obstacle challenges – each designed and based off of the history of the American frontier.
Berry Gordy & Smokey Robinson To Be Honored At The 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year GalaBerry Gordy & Smokey Robinson To Be Honored At The 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala
October 20, 2022

GRAMMY® Award nominee, Recording Academy® President's Merit Award honoree, and recipient of the GRAMMY Museum®'s Architect of Sound®: Vision Award Berry Gordy and GRAMMY Award winner and seven-time GRAMMY Award nominee Smokey Robinson to be honored at 2023 MusiCares® Persons of the Year.