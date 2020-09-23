Lisa Loeb Performs First Album 'Tails' In Its Entirety For 25th Anniversary

Loeb will perform all 13 songs on her RIAA Certified Gold debut album.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of her seminal 1995 album, Tails, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb will perform the entire album acoustically as part of her "One Night Only World Tour" on Looped.

For the first time in her expansive and prolific career, Loeb will perform all 13 songs on her RIAA Certified Gold debut album from front to back. The rare live set will include radio hits like 'Do You Sleep?' 'Taffy' and 'Stay (I Missed You),' as well as fan favorites and rarely played tracks such as 'Lisa Listen,' 'Garden of Delights,' and 'Rose-Colored Times.'

The show will broadcast live from Lisa's home on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1pm PT and again at 6 p.m. PT to accommodate various time zones. Each performance will feature the same songs, stories may vary!

Tickets can be purchased via https://app.loopedlive.com/talent/88410/events/?eventId=1694 for the 1pm show and https://app.loopedlive.com/talent/88410/events/?eventId=1694 for the 6pm show. For more information, visit www.lisaloeb.com.

